CFB Analyst Defends Coach Prime as Anonymous Coach Says ‘Colorado is a Circus Under Deion Sanders’

If nothing else, the critics of the Sanders family are consistent. Whether it’s Deion or Shedeur, the naysayers never miss a chance to pile on—and they almost always do it from behind the veil of anonymity. Just as Shedeur faced a wave of anonymous reports during his pre-draft process, filled with criticism and personal jabs, Deion Sanders now finds himself in a similar position. An unnamed coach has recently taken aim at Coach Prime and his Colorado program, continuing the pattern of shadowy attacks aimed at the Sanders family.

An anonymous coach recently described Deion Sanders’ Colorado program as a “circus,” a comment that has stirred conversations across college football. A few more coaches from around the Big 12 chimed in—also anonymously—casting doubt on Coach Prime’s ability to build and sustain a strong culture in Boulder.

They questioned the structure of the Buffaloes’ roster, pointing to glaring holes and high turnover. Many believe Colorado is poised to struggle again this season, citing the team’s heavy reliance on the transfer portal and a still-concerning offensive line.

But is it fair to liken Deion’s program to a circus? Is he truly struggling to establish a strong culture at Colorado?

Not according to Colorado analyst Kevin Borba, who has publicly defended Sanders’ leadership. He praised the head coach’s off-field impact, specifically highlighting a noticeable rise in players’ academic performance, evidenced by improved team GPAs since Sanders took over.

“I think a good sign of culture at a football program is how serious they are about academics. 3.011 GPA- highest mark in school history. That’s under Deion Sanders. Their GPA has improved every year.”

Another area of undeniable growth has been fan engagement. Attendance has surged at the Buffaloes’ games, and the program has enjoyed a substantial financial boost as a result. Borba also pointed out Coach Prime’s national pull—players are choosing to come to Boulder even without lucrative NIL deals.

“Guess what, there has been more fan involvement than ever before. $113 million in economic impact, $72.1 million just from people visiting. Colorado is not your Texas or Ohio State. Colorado is a program based solely on players willing to come to play for Deion Sanders and his staff. That’s a great sign of culture.”

From day one, Sanders has been clear about his vision: he wants players who prioritize development over dollar signs—those willing to put in the work now to earn their rewards later in the NFL. For all the outside noise and criticism, these signs point to a growing, values-driven culture that Coach Prime is steadily building in Boulder.

So why would that unnamed coach compare Colorado’s program under Deion Sanders to a circus? Is it jealousy, or just a personal dislike for Coach Prime? According to analyst Kevin Borba, it’s the latter. Many in the college football world simply don’t like Sanders or his unconventional approach. His bold personality, the high-profile staff he surrounds himself with, and the constant media spotlight—all of it rubs some people the wrong way, especially when it comes without consistent on-field success.

That said, not all of the criticism is without merit. Concerns about roster instability due to the high volume of transfers are valid. When players are constantly coming and going, it becomes difficult to build continuity and team chemistry. Questions surrounding the offensive line are also fair. In two seasons, Sanders has yet to field a reliable unit in the trenches, both offensively and defensively, which is a major concern in a power conference.

The upcoming season will be an even greater challenge for Coach Prime and the Buffaloes, especially with stars like Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter departing. There’s no denying the positive impact Sanders has had in areas like academics and revenue generation. Player GPAs are up, fan interest is at an all-time high, and the program is raking in money. That’s all commendable.

But at the end of the day, Deion Sanders was hired to win football games. Boosting exposure, raising funds, and improving classroom performance are great bonuses, but success on the field remains the ultimate measure. Playoff contention, not just headlines, is the real goal.