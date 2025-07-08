Steelers News: T.J. Watt Poised to Break J.J. Watt and Aaron Donald’s Historic Record Amid Contract Extension Drama

T.J. Watt’s ongoing contract negotiations with the Pittsburgh Steelers appear to have been anything but productive so far. Nevertheless, the team remains committed to working out a deal and seems adamant that Watt will continue to wear black and gold on Sundays.

So long as that proves to be the case, the 30-year-old outside linebacker is set to become just the latest player in Steelers history to surpass some rather significant milestones. After leading the league in sacks in 2023, Watt has now positioned himself to officially eclipse both his brother, J.J. Watt, and the recently retired legend, Aaron Donald.

With 108 total career sacks, Watt ranks just behind the former Los Angeles Ram and his personal total of 111. His older brother and former Houston Texan, J.J., recorded 114.5 official sacks throughout the span of his 11-year career.

Heading into the 2025 season, Pittsburgh’s premier OLB needs just seven sacks to jump both of them in the all-time career best rankings, and that’s pretty good news for Watt. The lowest regular season sack total of his career came in 2022, when he recorded just 5.5 sacks.

However, Watt only played in 10 games that season, the fewest of any season in his career. In seasons where Watt managed to stay healthy and compete in 15+ games, he’s recorded no less than seven sacks.

Suffice it to say, he’s right on track to securing those bragging rights at the next family get-together. Watt is seven sacks away from officially being inside the top 25 rankings for most sacks in NFL history, so there can be no underselling of his production.

Unfortunately for Pittsburgh, Watt is likely aware of this and is baking that factoid into his extension price. He’s made it abundantly clear that he wants to be the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league today, and it’s unlikely that he’ll be willing to budge.

According to NFL Insider, Tom Pelissero, Watt has the leverage over the Steelers right now, and that will inevitably result in him receiving an extension that is going to be “north of Myles Garrett.”

“If you’re T.J. Watt, you’re going ‘This is my last big bite at the apple I’m gonna have. I’ve got the leverage because the Steelers, right now on paper, are all in, and I’m a big part of that. If I don’t get the contract I want, I’m going to make this a headache for them.”

It’s not often that a player has an unprecedented level of on-field production to back up his contract demands, lending more credence to the idea that Pittsburgh not only could, but potentially should, cave to Watt’s demands. While age and general wear and tear are certainly factors at play, Watt will inevitably see his salary increase prior to the start of the season.

After which, he’ll promptly start hunting for his big brother’s all-time career record.