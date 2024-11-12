Chicago Bears Could End Up on the Wrong Side of History Books Despite Drafting Caleb Williams First Overall

Nov 10, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) practices before the game against the New England Patriots at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Unlike last year, the Chicago Bears held onto their first overall pick very tightly. Perhaps they felt that picking someone like Caleb Williams and building a roster around him would turn them into a solid contender. Even if that meant trading Justin Fields to another team. However, going into Week 11, not much has changed.

The NFC North team currently ranks fourth in its division with an abysmal 4-5 record. They are also on a three-game losing streak, with the latest defeat coming against the 2-7 Patriots. But that’s not all.

The team boasts a good chance to find themselves at the bottom of the standings, once again being awarded the first overall pick. If this were to happen, the Bears would achieve this for the third straight time — a feat no other NFL team has accomplished.

🚨WILD: Chicago #Bears have a good chance to get the first overall pick FOR THE THIRD YEAR IN A ROW. 🤯 Chicago would be the first team in NFL history to accomplish this feat. (h/t @dave_bfr) pic.twitter.com/DqKIx4hoHi — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) November 11, 2024

However, as the Bears currently sit 15th in the race for the top overall pick, with teams like the Jaguars, Giants, and Browns holding the top three spots, there might be some confusion as to how the Bears’ standings could plummet so low. Well, over the next eight weeks, the NFC North team will face only tougher opponents. From the Packers, Vikings, and Lions, to the 49ers and Seahawks.

Each of these teams, minus the Seahawks, currently boasts a winning record. It won’t be easy for the Bears to rack up wins against them, even the Seahawks. So, the chance of the Bears ending up on the wrong side of history is certainly there.

Should Chicago draft another quarterback with first-overall pick?

When MLFootball shared this possibility about the Bears landing another first-overall pick, especially considering the trajectory they are in, many netizens took to the comments to take a jab or two at the team. There was quite a buzz when Fields was traded to the Steelers, and in the comments, the sentiment was similar. They asserted that the quarterback was never the problem, it was the team.

Guessing they will waste it. That franchise is mesmerizing and not in a good way. — HOLLYandtheBROS (@HOLLYandtheBROS) November 11, 2024

If so, they should probably draft a quarterback. — BAG (@BagDegen) November 11, 2024

Lol maybe they’ll get another qb and get rid of Caleb since they think qbs will fix the problems they have — Brii (@briiashj) November 11, 2024

Some of them threw shades at Caleb for his subpar performance.

maybe they can draft a good quarterback this time around — Honest Abe (@RealAbester) November 11, 2024

Caleb currently has nine touchdowns to his name and five interceptions. The hype that he brought to Chicago after a Heisman-worthy performance last year, and Heisman-winning the year before, has since waned. But let’s not forget that even Peyton Manning started his journey with a dismal record.

The former Colts QB had a 3-13 record in his debut year, but with the team, he would go on to clinch several league-topping, historic records and even win a Super Bowl. Perhaps Caleb will follow a similar path.