Weeks After Dating Rumors, Kim Kardashian Reportedly Rushed To Odell Beckham Jr.’s Birthday Party After Attending CFDA Fashion Awards

Odell Beckham Jr. is known for his luxurious and grandiose lifestyle. His recent links with Kim Kardashian spread like wildfire shining limelights on the two celebrities. What has now hit the headlines is Kardashian’s anticipated presence at OBJ’s birthday party on Nov. 5th.

The two celebrities have rallied in the same circle for years, with many mutual friends around them. They have appeared together on numerous occasions leading to multiple meetings.

One such occasion was Michael Rubin’s White party on July 4th which hosted the two celebs amongst an array of other stars on the invitation list. While initial reports also mentioned Tom Brady and Kim Kardashian’s time together at the star-studded affair, her links with OBJ hit the rumor center much later.

Kardashian and OBJ’s association received added attention especially as the former left the CFDA Fashion Awards in a rush. Being the style icon she is, Kardashian slipped into another look before heading to Odell Beckham Jr.’s birthday bash.

However, the fueled rumors intrigued the fans much earlier than the birthday bash.

Kim Kardashian Links With Odell Beckham Jr. Decoded

The rumors of Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. ‘Hanging out’ were first brought to light via PEOPLE. The strong made it to readers in mid-September, much after Michael Rubin’s star-studded White party in July.

Per reports, multiple sources confirmed OBJ’s split with his long-time girlfriend Lauren Wood. As Kardashian’s split from Kanye West is no news, the two spending time together connected with their fans’ anticipation.

However, this is not the first time that Kim Kardashian was spotted at OBJ’s birthday bash. As the wide receiver turned 31 this year, Kardashian’s presence at his 30th birthday party has also been confirmed. Her previous links to football stars like Reggie Bush and friendly time with Tom Brady during the summer have tickled the fans even more.

While the personal connection between Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. made sense to the fans, the rumors of any links between the two were quashed by multiple sources. The final verdict per TMZ read,

“As we reported, Kim and OBJ have some mutual friends who have helped to bring them together, but our sources say there’s nothing romantic between the pair.”

What still makes sense of the situation is that the two are friends, who have remained in the same circle for quite some time and share commonalities concerning their social lives.