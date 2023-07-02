“Cannot Bet Against Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce”: Von Miller Showers Praise on Chiefs Duo After Their Emphatic Win at ‘The Match’

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, AZ, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) passes the the Lombardi Trophy to tight end Travis Kelce (87) after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic via USA TODAY Sports

The recent victory of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce at Capital One’s ‘The Match’ left no doubt about their golfing skills and teamwork. The duo put their talents on display on the golf course by defeating NBA stars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in a thrilling contest. The event drew attention from notable figures in the sports world, including Von Miller, who couldn’t help but shower praise on Mahomes and Kelce.

In what was a good day to play golf with Las Vegas as the backdrop, Mahomes and Kelce maintained control throughout the 12-hole scramble format. Their remarkable shots and brilliant chips on the second, third, and fourth holes set the tone for the match. Other than the slight stumble on the ninth green, their dominance was never in doubt. Finally, Kelce’s putt on the 10th sealed the victory.

Von Miller Praises Mahomes and Kelce’s Skills on and off the Golf Course

Von Miller, known for his candid remarks and playful demeanor, couldn’t contain his admiration for Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce during “The Match“. In a video Miller captured at the golf course, he expressed his delight in the Chiefs’ dynamic duo, stating, “Man, I told y’all, man, y’all cannot bet against Travis Kelce or Patrick Mahomes.” He playfully engaged with Kelce, emphasizing the NFL’s superior athleticism.

Patrick Mahomes joined in the banter, asserting his role as the starter while playfully labeling Kelce as the closer. Miller, echoing the sentiments of many fans, acknowledged their exceptional abilities, stating, “My guys goin crazy, man, y’all know what it is, man.” This lively exchange has been trending on social media ever since.

However, the playful antics extended beyond verbal exchanges. In a tweet capturing the event, Von Miller was seen crashing his golf cart into Mahomes’, leaving the quarterback astonished. Not stopping there, Miller also playfully collided with Steph Curry and Klay Thompson’s carts, adding to the light-hearted atmosphere of the occasion.

Mahomes and Kelce: The Unstoppable Duo Fueling the Chiefs’ Dynasty

When it comes to the dynamic duos in the NFL, none shine brighter than Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. With two Super Bowl titles in the last four years, the Chiefs boast the best QB-T.E duo in the league. Anchored by Mahomes’ stellar quarterbacking and Kelce’s exceptional receiving skills, the Chiefs surely are reaping the rewards of their investment.

Ever since Mahomes has taken the reign as the starting quarterback in 2018, he has dominated the league, leading in passing yards, touchdowns, and passer rating among quarterbacks with at least 1,500 pass attempts. Kelce, on the other hand, has been mid-blowing in his role as a tight end. Since teaming up with Mahomes, he ranks among the top in receiving yards, receptions, and touchdowns in the NFL.

Together, Mahomes and Kelce have propelled the Chiefs to five consecutive AFC Championship games, clinching three conference titles and two Super Bowl rings along the way. As they continue to build their rapport, Mahomes and Kelce will remain vital for the Chiefs’ future success. Their chemistry and ability to exploit opposing defenses make them a formidable duo that opposing teams must contend with.