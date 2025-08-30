“Championship Is Not a Word That They Can Use in the Building”: Ryan Clark Rips Jerry Jones for Ruining the Cowboys

Jerry Jones’ decision to trade Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers shook the NFL world. Many fans and critics alike were quick to label it a foolish, stupid move … And how could they not? A player of Parsons’ caliber should’ve fetched a king’s ransom. Instead, the Dallas Cowboys received two first-round picks and an aging former Pro Bowler, defensive lineman Kenny Clark, all while parting ways with their All-Pro edge rusher.

Advertisement

Among those highly critical of Jones is former NFL safety Ryan Clark. He absolutely didn’t hold back, ripping into the leadership of the hybrid owner/GM, claiming his decision-making is sabotaging the team’s future.

“Jerry Jones is ruining the Dallas Cowboys,” Clark stated (via Instagram).

It’s something Cowboys fans have known all too well for years. They recognize that Jones is often more focused on moves that generate attention for the team than those that might actually lead to a Super Bowl. That’s why the Cowboys remain the most profitable franchise in sports, despite not reaching the Big Game since the 1990s.

And it’s the fans that Clark feels for the most.

“Yeah, they make a lot of money. But ‘Championship’ is not a word that they can use in that building. And if you’re a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, you can’t even convince yourself that they’re actually trying to win one,” Clark pointed out.

Cowboys fans will always be a force in society. Usually, a sports bar can’t go one hour on a Sunday without someone screaming, “How ‘bout them Cowboys?” But what used to be a rallying war cry has slowly transformed into a delusional chant.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Clark (@realrclark)

Clark attributes all this to Jones’ ego.

“Jerry Jones has let pride, ego, and lack of respect for humans take over what used to be a great business mind,” Clark said, before suggesting that Jones has begun to think he owns players and agents, not just the Cowboys.

“Now, Micah Parsons is going to go to Green Bay, he’s gonna finish his Hall of Fame career, and he’ll probably win a Super Bowl. The Dallas Cowboys will probably never be mentioned with winning a Super Bowl, at least not as long as Jerry Jones is alive.”

As harsh as this all may sound, it’s hard to disagree with. Nobody on this earth believes that the Cowboys will ever be able to get it together under Jones. And why should they? What has he shown us when it comes to roster decisions that would give us that confidence?

Parsons is gone now, a franchise cornerstone who most teams would kill to have. The Packers showed that by promptly making him the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history immediately after being traded.

The decision to bypass and acquire assets better work out for Jones. If not, it’s easy to imagine that some Cowboys fans will start hopping off the bandwagon, and the brand could take a serious hit.