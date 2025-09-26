“I Never Hear Former Teammates Attack Eli Manning”: Robert Griffin III On Richard Sherman Trashing Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson’s decline has been hard to ignore. Once the model of consistency in Seattle, the 36-year-old is now on his third team in three years and has just been benched by the New York Giants after a 0-3 start.

The former Super Bowl champion seems unable to hold down a starting job, a stark contrast to the first nine seasons of his career with the Seahawks, when winning and being the protagonist were terms routinely associated with him.

Naturally, this steep slide in fortunes has triggered heated debates over whether Russell Wilson deserves Hall of Fame consideration, something that seemed a lock before he joined the Broncos.

And few comments on the matter have landed harder than those from Russ’ former Seahawks teammate Richard Sherman, who argued that Wilson’s legacy has been undone by his post-Seattle struggles.

“I think you got to judge his career off when the Legion of Boom was there. You had a legendary defense, an all-time defense, and how much success he had, and then without that legendary defense, the success he had,” Sherman said recently.

The ex-NFL CB then pointed to Russell Wilson’s 17–27 record since leaving Seattle, noting, “Now you get to go on your own, and you get to prove, ‘Hey, I’m this great quarterback.’ And it just hasn’t worked out that way.”

Sherman’s harsh critique of his ex-quarterback didn’t sit well with Robert Griffin III. The former Commanders signal-caller defended Russell Wilson, questioning why he wasn’t afforded the same grace that other quarterbacks, such as Eli Manning, regularly receive.

“They doing Russell Wilson so dirty. I never hear former teammates attack Eli Manning and his record, or how he performed outside of the 2 Super Runs they had. They show him the respect he has earned and appreciate him for helping them win at the highest level. That ain’t right,” RG3 wrote on “X”.

While Eli Manning has no association with Wilson’s career apart from them sharing the New York Giants in their resume, it must be said that Griffin’s comparison is a sharp one.

Manning, despite a career 117–117 regular-season record and 244 interceptions, including three seasons leading the league in picks, is still widely expected to eventually enter Canton. Because his two Super Bowl victories and MVPs, both over Tom Brady’s Patriots, are considered untouchable resume points.

Hence, by RG3’s logic, Russell Wilson’s case is no weaker.

For starters, his numbers, 46,000+ passing yards, 353 touchdowns, and nine Pro Bowls, speak for themselves. Moreover, he delivered Seattle’s first Lombardi Trophy, made back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, and went nearly a decade without a losing season as a starter.

So whether Wilson’s career ends now or drags on in backup roles, the debate over his Hall of Fame credentials will only intensify, especially if Jaxson Dart goes on to have a stellar rookie season for the Giants.

But as RG3 highlighted, respect should matter in these conversations. For if Eli Manning’s resume can withstand his flaws, perhaps Russell Wilson deserves the same treatment. Doesn’t he?