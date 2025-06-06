Bindi Irwin Tells Kylie Kelce How Elephants Surprised Her Pregnant Employee: “They Were Putting Their Trunks Over Her Belly”

Beyond her love for family and her beloved Philadelphia Eagles, Kylie Kelce holds a deep affection and love in her heart for animals. She and Jason once had two cherished Irish Wolfhounds, Winnie and Baloo, who sadly passed away in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

A lifelong animal lover, Kylie grew up glued to Animal Planet and is now on a mission to adopt a cat. She even stated that her dream is to one day live inside a zoo, surrounded by her favorite animals, especially dogs, elephants, orangutans, and gibbons.

Kylie lit up with excitement as she welcomed conservationist and zookeeper Bindi Irwin—the daughter of the legendary “Crocodile Hunter” Steve Irwin—onto her show. She eagerly shared her love for animals and listened intently to Bindi’s incredible stories from the wild.

During their conversation, Kylie expressed her admiration for elephants, calling them majestic and intelligent. That prompted Bindi to share a memorable encounter involving elephants and a pregnant woman.

“One of the most memorable moments was that we had this woman who was working with us, and she was pregnant, and nobody knew that she was pregnant. Elephants came up to her, and they were just putting their trunks all over her belly.”

Their behavior puzzled Bindi—until the woman quietly confided that she was, in fact, expecting. The elephants had sensed it before anyone else knew.

“Like just feeling her belly, making sounds, and their eyes are really big. And we were going, okay, what is happening? We hadn’t experienced this before. She was like Oh my goodness, I haven’t even told my mom yet, but I’m pregnant.”

Stories like this reveal the profound, often underestimated bond between animals and humans. According to Bindi, we often fail to recognize how intelligent and emotionally perceptive animals truly are. In many cases, animals can understand us more intuitively than people. They’re not just companions; they become family.

Bindi’s father, the legendary Steve Irwin, dedicated his life to forging a deeper connection between humans and animals. He tragically died doing what he loved most. Now, Bindi is carrying forward his legacy with the same passion and commitment, striving to inspire the same respect and admiration for these majestic, sentient beings that her father once did.