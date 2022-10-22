Pittsburgh Steelers Trade Rumors: From Chase Claypool to Mitch Trubisky; Examining Trade Possibilities

Chase Claypool (11) of the Pittsburgh Steelers gets wrapped up for a tackle by Jamel Dean (35) of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 16, 2022. Pittsburgh Steelers Vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 6

Pittsburgh Steelers have had a below-par season thus far. In order to keep their playoff hopes alive, the franchise might look to make some trades before the window closes.

The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching and rumors are already circulating in league circles. The official trade deadline is November 1st. Steelers enter week 7 with a 2-4 win-loss record, and they are currently don’t look to be in a position to even qualify for the playoffs.

The same team that defeated the Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season was destroyed by the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets.

The fact that Pittsburgh is playing without Ben Roethlisberger for the first time in twenty years makes them appear underprepared and to be honest, inadequately coached considering Tomlin’s track record. It’s already Kenny Pickett time at Acrisure Stadium, and both the offence and defense are struggling.

We have signed WR Josh Malone and RB Jason Huntley to the practice squad and released S Scott Nelson from the practice squad. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/kIT3hJryRw — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 18, 2022

In terms of turnover, Pittsburgh is doing well. In three of their five games, the Steelers forced multiple turnovers, yet they still rank in the bottom half in nearly every significant defensive category. Before the trade deadline passes, the Steelers might hunt for improved defense.

Players Steelers Might Look To Trade

Mason Rudolph

The Steelers have always kept three quarterbacks on the active roster, but if any clubs express interest around the deadline, they will take calls about third-stringer Mason Rudolph.

As teams like the Dallas Cowboys used the practice squad to satisfy temporary needs, the quarterback market has been quiet. But since Kenny Pickett is firmly set as the starter, injuries can always alter the situation, and Rudolph would likely welcome the change.

Chase Claypool

Despite their offensive woes, Pittsburgh has had a packed wide receiver room for the majority of the last ten years, and this year is no different. The odd man out should be Chase Claypool.

At the trade deadline this year, expect the Steelers to at least try to move Claypool. The Notre Dame product’s deal runs through the 2023 season, giving him the opportunity to recover some draft money in the middle rounds from a team that urgently needs outside weapons, like the Green Bay Packers.

Mitch Trubisky

Trubisky is new but Rudolph has been on the market since the summer. Maybe it’s time they introduced themselves. Just a few weeks ago, Pickett was starting instead of Trubisky. Trubisky was always the Steelers’ temporary fix until they turned the situation over to the Pitt product Pickett, who represents the franchise’s future.

