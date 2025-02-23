Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor React to Ryan Clark’s Concern That Young Men Aren’t Really “Talking to Women in Person”

Ryan Clark is worried about the young men of this generation. Over half of the men between the ages of 18 and 25 have never “talked to women in person.” However, nearly 74 percent of women of the same age group want guys to initiate a conversation or talk to them in person. This is concerning to Clark who brought it up on the latest episode of the Pivot Podcast.

“Why you think dudes don’t shoot their shot anymore?,” he asked his co-hosts.

Loneliness is becoming a growing concern, affecting an entire generation that struggles with companionship and meaningful connections. Crowder believes young men struggle with real-life interactions simply because they were never taught how.

He believes their obsession with phones and social media has replaced genuine human connection, leaving them socially inept. He also holds his own generation partly responsible, arguing that their fixation on technology set a poor example for the next wave of young men. Concerned that “human interaction is dying,” Crowder said,

“They don’t have no human interaction no more…I think we are playing on our goddamn phones too much. Everything they do, they want to take pictures of them.”

Young men are finding it increasingly difficult to engage with women in real-life settings. Initiating a conversation—let alone maintaining one—has become a daunting task.

As this trend continues, Crowder warns that social skills will further deteriorate. He even joked—or perhaps genuinely believes—that birth rates could decline in the future because young men won’t know how to initiate physical contact or navigate intimacy.

“They are not going to be able to speak to each other. Babies will stop being made because you can’t get no s*x playing on a phone.”

Citing the example of his own 15-year-old son who doesn’t do well with the girls because he spends his time on video games, Fred Taylor agreed with Crowder. According to him, his son has already asserted his lack of interest in getting married or having intercourse.

“It’s a real digital culture. It’s the rise of social media and dating apps. But more than anything, it’s the convenience.”

Fred also blamed women for complicating the situation by demanding more and more, making it difficult for men.

“Women want you talk to me but women also want men that are gonna be a certain type of way. Women make it difficult for men like they want a lot. Some women aren’t overly complicated but they ask a lot. Some men aren’t up for that challenge.”

Ryan Clark agreed with his co-hosts but added that interacting with women and wooing them used to be a challenge that many men of their generation gladly took. It was an art and it took effort. It was an exhilarating process that required careful planning and brought joy when it worked.