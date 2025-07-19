Buffalo Bills Set to Join NFL’s Exclusive Club During Week 1 Battle Against the Baltimore Ravens

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs with the ball trying to avoid the reach of Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike during first half action during the Buffalo Bills divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Jan. 19, 2025. Credit- Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Buffalo Bills are set to open their 2025 campaign with a blockbuster matchup, a rematch of last season’s AFC Divisional Round against the Baltimore Ravens. But this game carries more weight than just playoff revenge or early-season bragging rights.

It will also mark a historic milestone for the franchise: their 1,000th game in the NFL. That’s a landmark achievement that only a select few franchises have reached in league history.

Founded in 1959, the Bills have had a rollercoaster ride over their 65-year, 999-game journey. While recent seasons under the dynamic duo of Josh Allen and head coach Sean McDermott have turned them into perennial playoff contenders, that wasn’t always the case.

Aside from their notable run in the early 1990s, when they made four straight Super Bowl appearances but came up short each time, the Bills struggled for long stretches.

Unsurprisingly, they enter their 1,000th game with a negative all-time win-loss record. As per Stat Muse, out of 999 games, Buffalo has won 486 and lost 505, giving them a win percentage of .490. They currently sit 16th in the league in total losses.

Teams that belong to the 1,000-game club

At the top of the list is the Arizona Cardinals, the oldest franchise in the NFL. They’ve played a staggering 1,446 games and also hold the most losses in league history (812). Next are the Chicago Bears, who have played the most games overall—1,486. The Green Bay Packers, the league’s third-oldest franchise, have already logged 1,452 games. The New York Giants follow close behind with 1,421.

Other franchises that’ve surpassed the 1,000-game mark include Detroit Lions – 1,349 games, Washington Commanders – 1,318, Philadelphia Eagles – 1,304, Pittsburgh Steelers – 1,288, Los Angeles Rams – 1,251, San Francisco 49ers – 1,118, Indianapolis Colts – 1,082, Cand leveland Browns – 1,070.

New York Jets, Tennessee Titans, Los Angeles Chargers, Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots, and Kansas City Chiefs, all at 1,000 games

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Vikings are closing in on the milestone. They’re just 14 games away and are expected to hit 1,000 in Week 15 of this season.

Interestingly, only a handful of franchises in the 1,000-game club have a winning record. That list includes the Bears, Giants, Rams, Packers, Steelers, 49ers, Raiders, Broncos, Patriots, and Chiefs—teams known for their sustained excellence or historic dominance.

As the Buffalo Bills take the field for their 1,000th game, they’ll not only look to start the season with a win but also begin rewriting their place in NFL history.