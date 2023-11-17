Joe Burrow’s Backup Jake Browning Holds an Impressive National Record as a High Schooler Making Him Perfect to Lead the Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) runs to the sideline after throwing a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 11 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. The Bengals fell to the Ravens, 34-20.

Joe Burrow suffered a non-contact injury on a third-down throw in the second quarter, prompting a check in the blue medical tent for mobility. The 27-year-old backup, Jake Browning, with limited NFL experience, stepped in.

Advertisement

Post-game, Coach Zac Taylor indicated Burrow likely had a sprained wrist, as he struggled to complete throws, shaking his head and eventually heading down the tunnel. Joe Burrow’s official halftime ruling out didn’t keep him away from the sideline. He returned in uniform, equipped with an earpiece to stay connected.

Jake Browning, taking charge, initiated the second half with a field goal. Despite his efforts, the Ravens gained momentum, limiting Browning’s success until a late two-yard touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase with 1:08 remaining. Tasked with filling Joe Burrow‘s shoes, Browning managed 8-for-14 for 68 yards as the Baltimore Ravens took control.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SeattleONTap/status/1725341616695812337?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In 2019, Jake Browning went undrafted from the University of Washington. While Burrow is a household name, Browning, his backup, might not be as familiar. Despite the relative anonymity, the second-string QB brings a noteworthy high school record, making him a fitting choice to step up for the Bengals.

Jake Browning’s journey began at Folsom High School in California, where he not only excelled on the football field but also maintained a stellar 4.0 GPA. At Folsom, he left an indelible mark, setting both national and state high school records.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/_MLFootball/status/1725343553579004352?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Over 46 games, Browning showcased his prowess, completing an impressive 1,191 of 1,708 attempts for 16,775 yards and 229 touchdowns, securing his place in California’s record books. His senior year stood out, with a remarkable 91 touchdown passes, earning him recognition as the Gatorade Football Player of the Year.

Advertisement

Jake Browning’s College Journey

In 2019, Jake Browning’s professional journey kicked off when the Minnesota Vikings signed him as an undrafted free agent from the University of Washington. Navigating the challenges put forth by the NFL, he faced setbacks in both 2020 and 2021 as he was released by the Vikings.

He showcased his tenacity by earning a place on the Bengals’ practice squad in 2021. The roller-coaster continued with a one-week waiver in August 2022, but he rebounded strongly. Jake secured another futures contract in January 2023.

Jake Browning’s journey from high school stardom to the University of Washington showcased his talent. Rated as a four-star recruit by Rivals.com, he earned the title of the third-best pro-style recruit in his class. Choosing the University of Washington for college football, Browning delved into the Foster School of Business, directly admitted into their Business Administration program as a freshman.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/dirtbagqueer/status/1725342829839274205?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Making history, he became only the second true freshman at UW to start at quarterback in any game, following Marques Tuiasosopo in 1997. Browning’s debut featured 20 completions on 34 attempts for 150 yards and one interception. Jake Browning’s college journey reached new heights in his sophomore year, earning him accolades like the Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year and a spot on the first-team all-Pac-12. Displaying his prowess, he secured the sixth position in the 2016 Heisman Trophy voting.

Further cementing his legacy, Browning claimed the title of the school’s all-time passing leader during a game against BYU in his senior year. In a crucial match against Washington State, he led the Huskies to victory, clinching their second Pac-12 title in three years by defeating Utah in the 2018 Pac-12 Football Championship Game. While he was not able to secure a victory last night for the Bengals, the scope of Burrow’s injury might indicate that he will be out for a while now. Will Browning be able to take the field again?