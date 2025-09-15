mobile app bar

“Chanting for a Felon Is Crazy”: Travis Kelce Catches Flak for His Pregame Message for Rashee Rice

Samnur Reza
Published

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) walk down the hill to the fields prior to training camp at Missouri Western State University.

Jul 22, 2025; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and wide receiver Rashee Rice (4) walk down the hill to the fields prior to training camp at Missouri Western State University. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The Kansas City Chiefs looked especially short-handed at wide receiver heading into Sunday’s Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles. One of the key guys who could’ve filled that gap was Xavier Worthy, but he went down with a dislocated shoulder after colliding with Travis Kelce just three snaps into the loss against the Chargers, Week 1. Then there’s Rashee Rice, missing time too, though for a much more serious, off-field reason.

Rice, 25, is currently serving a six-game suspension due to his involvement in a high-speed car crash that occurred last year. The NFL had apparently pushed for a double-digit suspension before it was reduced to the current six games (Weeks 1-6).

The wide receiver is also set to serve five years of probation and spend 30 days in jail. Still, despite all this, Rice’s teammates, especially Travis Kelce, have shown their support by wearing “Free 4” t-shirts.

That’s right, before Sunday’s highly anticipated matchup, Kelce and wideout Tyquan Thornton were spotted wearing tees with “Free 4” printed on them, complete with graphics of the suspended player. However, plenty of fans weren’t too thrilled with the gesture.

In the comments, many X users pointed out that Kelce and Thornton were backing a player who “could have killed people” in last year’s accident. Others went as far as labeling Rice a “felon,” with some insisting that the wideout should already be behind bars.

“Bruh he should be in prison rn,” one said. “4 could have killed people Not a good look for Kelce,” another penned.

“Chanting for a felon is crazy,” a third one said.

Back in July, when the Dallas County judge handed down Rice’s 30-day jail sentence and five years of probation, fans had a similar reaction.

Many argued that it always pays to be famous, pointing out that an ordinary person would likely be locked up for years for committing aggravated vehicular assault and felony hit-and-run against multiple people, including children, in a DUI street racing incident. And yes, several people were injured.

So, we have to side with the fans on this one. A six-game suspension and a short jail stint, served at any point over the next five years, feels like nothing more than a slap on the wrist. Wouldn’t you agree?

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush.

