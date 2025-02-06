“Just Don’t Bet Against the King”: Clay Matthews Explains Why He’s Backing Patrick Mahomes & the Chiefs to Win Super Bowl 2025

The Super Bowl is approaching, with a rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. This Super Bowl LIX showdown in New Orleans marks only the second Super Bowl pairing to happen twice in a span of three or fewer seasons, joining the Dallas Cowboys vs. the Buffalo Bills.

The Chiefs are aiming for a historic three-peat, having won the last two Super Bowls1. Clay Matthews, during the final episode of the Locker Room this season on Bussin’ with the Boys, is backing the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes to win another Lombardi Trophy and doesn’t think betting against them is a good idea.

“I’m going with the Chiefs. The same reason I bet the Chiefs last week versus Buffalo, is the same reason I’m betting this week. You just don’t bet against the King. They are going to win. It’s destiny. It’s what going to happen.”

He believes in Mahomes’ clutch gene and his ability to pull off wins in clutch situations. Matthews believes even if the Chiefs are down by a score with a minute and a half left to play and they are on their 25-yard line, Mahomes will come up with the goods. Taylor Lewan is also taking Kansas City and their QB.

However, there’s an argument to be made against Matthews. One key factor for the Eagles is running back Saquon Barkley, who has been performing well in the postseason. Pounding the Chiefs’ front with Saquon should be the game plan for Philadelphia because it will likely yield great results.

Conversely, the Chiefs’ run defense has been faltering in the playoffs1. Additionally, the Eagles have Vic Fangio as their defensive coordinator, known for his two-high safety shell defense, which is designed to limit Mahomes’ big play

But who is Will Compton picking on this Sunday? Well, he decided to go the way of the Eagles and there is no changing his mind as he wants the Chiefs to lose and believes Philadelphia has the tools to make that happen.

Compton decided to exert his identity and go in the direction of Philly for Super Bowl 59 even though Kansas City are slight favorite. But why does he think things will go differently for Hurts and the Eagles this time around? Well, he believes they have a great squad to make it happen.

He praises their offensive line and Saquon Barkley, stating that the Penn State Alum is just 30 yards away from breaking another record. Compton believes Dallas Goedert is going to have a career game too.

He pointed out that the Eagles’ defense is performing at a very high level and is fully stacked with play-makers like Jalen Carter and Zack Baun handling their rush defense. Their secondary too has some great pieces like Quinyon Mitchell, Reed Blankenship, Cooper De Jean, etc. Compton believes the game will come down to Philly showing courage in the game with their play-calling in certain situations.

“Dynasties build and dynasties fall. The outfit that the Eagles have, their offensive line, Saquon Barkley, is 30 yards behind the all-season rushing record. The way their defense is playing with Jalen Carter, you got the backers, Baun, the running hit guys. You got the coverage guys on the back end- Quinyon Mitchell, Blankenship, Cooper DeJean.”

While Will would still love to see the Chiefs do a three-peat for football, he wants them to lose.

The game will come down to Hurts’ ability to play as the QB and make throws which he hasn’t done a lot because of Saquon Barkley. The star rusher has carried the team and Spagnuolo will come up with a plan for him. Jalen would have to come up with the goods and show everyone he too has a clutch gene like Mahomes.