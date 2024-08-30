Jason Kelce Confesses Wife Kylie Missed Kids So Much She Ignored Olympics Legend Michael Phelps

Recently retired Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie decided to spend some alone time in Paris away from their kids before he starts his new media gig. The couple roamed the streets of the City of Lights, soaking in the spirit of the Olympics and cheering for Team USA. But Kylie, suffering from separation anxiety about leaving her daughter behind, failed to acknowledge the presence of Olympic legend Michael Phelps.

During the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, Jason revealed an interesting anecdote about their time at the Paris Olympics. He stated that they were sitting in stands watching the Women’s Gymnastics finals when Kylie started missing the kids.

She turned around and saw a man holding a baby. Upon telling Jason about that cute infant, he turned around and noticed the man holding the baby was none other than the greatest Olympian of all time, Michael Phelps.

Jason couldn’t believe his eyes and couldn’t fathom how Kylie failed to notice him. He asserted that a baby shouldn’t be the first thing you notice when someone like Phelps is in the audience.

“We’re sitting and watching the women’s gymnastics final. We hadn’t seen the kids in a while and Kylie’s feeling a little bit of that like, I’m missing my kids, right? Kylie turns around and turns back and says my gosh, there’s a baby up there and it’s so adorable. I turn and it’s f*ckig Michael Phelps holding his child.”

One cannot fault Kylie, a mother of three, for ignoring even someone like Phelps when she’s away from her kids. While Jason usually spent time away from them during his playing days, his wife has never been away from her precious ones for this long.

That said, Jason is about to start his new media gig with ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown, which means he will likely be away from his family again. To keep his family together, it would be wise for them to move to New York, where the studios are located. However, he and his wife aren’t planning to leave the comforts of Philadelphia.

Jason and Kylie Aren’t Leavy Philly

The city of Philly has been a big part of Jason’s life. This is where he played his whole NFL career, met his wife, got married, and had kids. The people in the city still love their former Center. But his retirement leaves him with a lot of avenues to explore other parts of the country and change the scenery.

He can move back to Ohio or to New York where the studios for his job are located. However, the couple isn’t planning to leave the city anytime soon. During an interview with People, Jason Kelce revealed that he and Kylie will remain firmly rooted in Philadelphia and stay a part of the community.

“You spend so much time as a player being on the field with the fans. I was fortunate, I was in Philadelphia for 13 years and the community is where my wife and I live. We want to keep living in Philadelphia.”

The couple has built a spacious home for their three daughters and not planning to uproot the lives of their kids. The Super Bowl winner signed a multi-year agreement with ESPN a join Monday Night Countdown as a pre-game analyst. He will spend two hours sitting inside the studio every week leading up to MNF.

Besides that, he will record episodes of the New Heights podcast every week after inking a $100 million deal with Amazon. The retirement seems to be looking well for Jason Kelce.