Exclusive: Aaron Lockett Says “Being a Nice Guy Stinks in the Locker Room” to Justify Shedeur Sanders’ ‘Alpha’ Personality

Shedeur Sanders’ attitude has put off a lot of coaches and scouts, which contributed to his slide in the NFL draft. But that same attitude, often criticized, might be exactly what he needs to survive and thrive in the league. As the saying goes, “nice guys finish last.” According to former Kansas State and 49ers wideout Aaron Lockett, that’s especially true inside the NFL locker rooms.

Advertisement

Lockett came to Shedeur’s defense during an exclusive conversation with The SportsRush. He argued that if Sanders had been taken in the top five, none of this discourse about his behavior or supposed red flags would exist. In Lockett’s eyes, the criticism is situational, not substantive.

He firmly believes Shedeur doesn’t need to change a thing, not his mindset, not his approach, and certainly not his personality. Those traits have been a vital part of his journey so far, and staying true to himself will only lead to success. In time, Lockett predicts that teams who passed on Sanders will look back and realize they missed out.

“I think every individual is different. I think if the talent is there and teams buy into it, then they get drafted. If he had been drafted in top-five, this wouldn’t be a conversation. It wouldn’t have changed the way he approached it. I think at the end of the day, you just have to be yourself. Do what you do. At the end of the day, you need an alpha coming into that locker room.”

He also drew parallels to Deion Sanders, noting that a strong personality and unwavering confidence worked wonders for Coach Prime. It’s only natural for Shedeur to follow in those footsteps. That kind of bravado may rub some the wrong way, but in the NFL, it’s often what separates leaders from followers.

Players with timid demeanors or overly sensitive attitudes rarely survive the pressure cooker of a pro locker room. It takes a commanding presence and strong character to lead a team and take charge in such an intense, competitive environment. Shedeur has that—and in Lockett’s view, that’s not a flaw, it’s an asset.

“Being a nice guy and being sensitive may sound good to society, it stinks in the locker room. They can be an alpha to come in and own that.”

Shedeur Sanders has the talent and competitive edge to succeed; he just needs one opportunity to make his mark. That opportunity will come if he grinds it out in training camp. By consistently putting in the work and going the extra mile, he can set himself apart from the other three quarterbacks and start making the Browns locker room his own.