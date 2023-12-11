Chargers Justin Herbert Injury: NFL Insider Reckons the Star QB’s Season is Potentially Over

Dec 10, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws against the Denver Broncos during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert’s season hangs in the balance following a severe injury. Ian Rapoport, an NFL insider, hinted at a season-ending scenario for the star quarterback in a tweet, casting a shadow over the Chargers’ already precarious playoff hopes.

The incident that has placed Herbert’s season in jeopardy happened during the Chargers’ game against the Denver Broncos. In what was already a challenging game, the situation took a turn for the worse within the first half while Herbert sustained damage to his index finger.

This moment proved pivotal, no longer just for the game but doubtlessly for the entire season of the Chargers. Following the game, the Chargers’ head coach, Brandon Staley, revealed that Herbert had fractured right index finger. This diagnosis is particularly relevant given the crucial stage of the NFL season.

Staley stated that the timeline for Herbert’s comeback might be decided in the coming days; however, the nature of the injury, mixed with the time left within the season, paints a grim image. There’s a real possibility that Herbert won’t make it back onto the gridiron this season.

Justin Herbert Talks About His Injury

Justin Herbert, known for his remarkable 62-game starting streak—the second-longest active streak for a quarterback in the NFL—expressed his frustration and commitment post-injury. “It’s obviously tough,” Herbert said, acknowledging the difficulty of leaving his team mid-game.

Despite the pain and uncertainty, he emphasized his intent to do everything possible to return to the field if there’s even a slight chance. Herbert recalled the incident, mentioning he wasn’t sure whether the injury was caused by a hit on a helmet or shoulder pads.

He knew immediately that something wasn’t right. In the postgame conference, Herbert, with his right hand concealed in his sweatshirt pocket and wearing a splint, admitted the discomfort but accepted the situation stoically. With a crucial game against the Raiders up next and Herbert’s participation in doubt, backup quarterback Easton Stick is poised to step into the spotlight.

Stick, who has limited NFL experience, is expected to start in Week 15 for the Chargers, who are struggling with a 5-8 record. This situation not only tests Stick’s abilities but also puts the Chargers’ season on a razor’s edge.

The Chargers are currently facing a crucial moment. The injury to Justin Herbert is a significant challenge for the team. It’s not only about dealing with his absence but also about showing how strong and adaptable they are in tough situations.