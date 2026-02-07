“We’re a Great Team”: Matthew Stafford Details Why Wife Kelly Stafford Is His MVP

While it’s certainly become a bit of a cliche to tell someone that they are the “real MVP,” it’s clear that Matthew Stafford meant it when he acknowledged his wife, Kelly, during his interview after receiving his first-ever AP regular-season MVP award.

The star quarterback of the Los Angeles Rams was the man of the hour at the 2025 NFL Honors ceremony this Thursday, but rather than hog the spotlight all to himself, he made sure to reflect on the 10+ years that they have spent together.

“She’s been with me for such a long time,” Stafford noted. “She’s supported me through so many unbelievable moments. We’re a great team. I hope she knows that I support her as best I can… She’s helped me make some of the biggest decisions in my life and has steered me in the right direction so many times. We’re blessed to have her as the mom and wife of our family.”

A mother of four and host of her own podcast, The Morning After, Kelly has steadily become one of the more notable NFL wives in recent years. Following the Rams’ loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Championship, she notably shared a video of Stafford kissing their daughter’s goodnight, highlighting the human aspect of the veteran quarterback that many never get to see.

“She’s done so many great things with her life,” Stafford added, alluding to the fact that she even managed to secure a nursing degree from the University of Georgia. Although it’s hard to think about their family without wondering whether or not Stafford will be hanging up his cleats to assume his role as a full-time father.

Ever since his back issues first began to reappear during the 2025 preseason, fans and analysts alike have been speculating that the 2025 regular season could be the final one of Stafford’s career. Thankfully, for Rams fans, it seems as if he’s up for the task, so long as he has his daughter’s approval.

“This game takes a lot out of you. You saw the four little girls standing on stage with me, and I want to be as big of a part of their lives as I possibly can be. That’s really important to me. If they weren’t supportive of me playing, I wouldn’t do it. I’m lucky to have little girls who want their dad to do what he loves to do. They love cheering me on and all my teammates.”

The 38-year-old ultimately suggested that he will have a conversation with his family to determine his future, but it sounds as if he’s leaning towards one more ride after all. Just don’t take that to the bank quite yet, though, as we all know that nothing in the world of football is ever official until it’s official.