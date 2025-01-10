Chargers vs Texans Wildcard: Pete Prisco Reckons Justin Herbert Has the Edge Over CJ Stroud

Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) looks to snap the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the fourth quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

After 18 weeks of regular season battles, we’re finally on the eve of the NFL postseason. Playoff football kicks off Saturday afternoon with an intriguing AFC matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers (11-6) and Houston Texans (10-7).

Advertisement

Per FanDuel Sportsbook, the fifth-seeded Chargers are three-point road favorites over the fourth-seeded Texans. CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco seems to agree with that line. During his breakdown of the contest, Prisco gave Los Angeles the advantage at the quarterback position.

“CJ Stroud has not played that well this year. Everybody thought he would take the next step. He hasn’t. Herbert, the last seven [to] eight weeks, has been outstanding. I think the edge, right now, goes to Justin Herbert in large part because [of] the way he’s throwing the football the last month of the season.”

Houston stumbled into the playoffs. The Texans started 5-1 but were soundly defeated by the two postseason participants they played down the stretch. Meanwhile, the Chargers reeled off three straight victories to enter the playoffs on a high note. Momentum is clearly on the visitor’s side ahead of their battle.

Pete Prisco picks Los Angeles to beat Houston

Prisco analyzed every aspect of the Chargers-Texans contest. In the end, he gave Los Angeles the advantage in five of six aspects. This includes pass catchers, where he thinks injuries at wide receiver limit Houston’s upside.

“Nico Collins is the best of the group. But when you put the groups together, the edge goes to the Chargers. Particularly the way they’re playing lately. Quentin Johnston was outstanding last week. I think he [has] the ability to put up big numbers. Ladd McConkey [has] been unreal… if Tank Dell was healthy, it’d probably go the other way.”

Prisco listed the offensive line as a “major edge for the Chargers.” He also claimed Los Angeles boasts the better defense — the Chargers allowed the fewest points per game (17.7) this season — and a more proven head coach.

“Skins on the wall matters… [Jim Harbaugh] has won in college. He went to a Super Bowl in the NFL. He’s one of those culture-setting coaches… DeMeco Ryans has done a nice job, don’t get me wrong. But this is one of the better coaches in the NFL in Jim Harbaugh.”

Running back is the one spot where Prisco gave the Texans the advantage. He’s riding with Joe Mixon instead of J.K. Dobbins in that competition, but chose Los Angeles to triumph against Houston in the end.

“The Chargers have the top-ranked scoring defense in the league… I think their pass rush will be an issue against Stroud’s offensive line. Herbert will play well and find a way to win his first playoff game. Chargers – 27, Texans – 20.”

This wild-card bout is sure to go down to the wire. You can catch it on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET on CBS.