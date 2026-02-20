Charles Cross Opens Up on Seahawks Approving His $104M Deal Before the Playoffs

The 2025 season was a season of fortunes for Charles Cross. On Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, the Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX, earning the franchise’s second championship. Cross, the starting left tackle, played all 72 offensive snaps, anchoring the line in a dominant performance that capped a 14-3 season and the NFC’s top seed.

Advertisement

Four years after leaving Mississippi State Bulldogs as one of the top offensive linemen in the country, Cross not only hoisted the Lombardi Trophy but also secured a $100-plus million commitment from the Seattle Seahawks. A Super Bowl title and a historic contract extension, all in the same season.

Cross admitted the extension carried deep personal significance.

“It means a lot to me,” he revealed on The Insiders. “Ever since I got to Seattle, I’ve created a family bond with my teammates, my coaches, and the entire organization. It just means so much to me. Coming from Laurel, Mississippi, all the way to Seattle, Washington, I’m just blessed for this opportunity.”

Though the Seahawks had already exercised his fifth-year option, getting the long-term agreement finalized before the postseason gave Cross security and peace of mind heading into a championship run.

“Just let me be a part of the team for the long haul,” Cross said of what the deal represented. “The teammates, the coaching staff. I’m just happy to get it done and be a part of this team.”

With $104.4 million attached to his name, Cross was asked what he planned to do with the money. His answer was refreshingly modest.

“I’m more of a simple person,” he said. “I like to get a few things here and there, but nothing crazy. I’ve got a good accountant for all that money.”

Rather than focusing on purchases, Cross emphasized stability and football. The extension, in his mind, was about continuity and continuing to build alongside a young offensive line that includes Abraham Lucas and Grey Zabel.

“It feels great,” Cross said. “I’m excited about our team and where we can go. I feel like the O-line group together, we’ve bonded a lot better. Just the camaraderie in the room, guys learning each other, being able to trust one another. One of the biggest things is belief in one another, being able to have each other’s back.”

Many college players dream of reaching the NFL. Fewer reach the Super Bowl. Fewer still win it while simultaneously securing generational wealth. Cross was the only Mississippi State alum in this year’s Super Bowl and became the 41st Bulldog to appear in the game’s history.

Approved before the playoffs, his $104.4 million deal symbolized the franchise’s belief in him. Weeks later, he validated that belief on the biggest stage, playing every snap and helping deliver Seattle’s second Lombardi Trophy.

For Charles Cross, the timing could not have been better. And his future in Seattle has never looked more secure.