“Jerry Jones Would Be Arrested if This Happened”: Redditors React to NFC East Rivals’ Failed Attempt for Micah Parsons This Summer

Aug 16, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Jerry Jones has drawn a ton of flak in recent days for trading Micah Parsons. It’s not just because the 82-year-old failed to reach a contract extension with the All-Pro EDGE rusher. Cowboys fans are also questioning why Jones would trade Parsons within the NFC, especially to a well-known rival like the Green Bay Packers.

However, reports came out this morning from Adam Schefter saying that another rival made a strong push for Parsons this summer. That rival? None other than the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, who share the NFC East with the Cowboys.

In case you didn’t know, Parsons is from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. That’s what largely influenced his decision to attend Penn State for college. The Eagles attempted to bring him back to familiar territory, but the Cowboys rejected the offer for obvious reasons.

Some of those obvious reasons include the fact that Philly just won a Super Bowl and that Dallas faces them on the road tonight to open the NFL season. That would’ve created a whirlwind of controversy for Jones, given that the Cowboys and Eagles share one of the strongest rivalries in the sport.

In reaction to the news, fans on Reddit had fun wondering what would have happened to Jones if he had pulled the trigger and traded Parsons to the Eagles.

“Jerry would be arrested if this happened,” one suggested.

“Look up the Ted Stepien rule in the NBA. NFL would’ve made the Jerry Jones rule,” another joked.

The Ted Stepien rule states that NBA teams are not allowed to trade away first-round picks in back-to-back drafts. It was created because of Stepien’s incompetence and willingness to trade away first-round picks at an absurd rate. After just 3 seasons of ownership, Stepien’s Cleveland Cavaliers were described as one of the worst-run franchises in the league, and he sold them away.

Nevertheless, other fans laughed in the face of Jones and the Cowboys for just the idea of trading Parsons to the Eagles.

“There’s no chance this was happening, but it would have been hilarious,” they penned.

“The level of Cowboys fan meltdown would have been epic,” another chimed in.

Regardless of how the Cowboys’ fandom would’ve reacted, could you imagine Parsons on the Eagles? Their front three would consist of him, Jordan Davis, and Jalen Carter. That’s three massive human beings that would seem impossible to find holes to run through.

Thank goodness Jones isn’t completely clueless and shot down this trade idea quickly. It would’ve severely altered the landscape of the NFL and turned the Eagles into a powerhouse. They’re already looking like they could threaten to be a dynasty. They don’t need any more help.