“Chiefs Are Going to Lose vs Chargers”: Analyst Predicts Patrick Mahomes’ Army to Face Defeat in Week 14

Recently, Travis Kelce complimented the LA Chargers for showing a lot of heart this season. Shortly thereafter, the analysts at “First Things First” doubled down on Kelce’s assessment by predicting Jim Harbaugh’s men to pull an upset over Patrick Mahomes & Co. in Week 14.

In the latest episode of the podcast, Chris Broussard provided an early “Upset Alert” by earmarking the KC Chiefs to lose against their divisional rivals this weekend. As per Broussard, the main reason why the Chiefs will lose this match is because it’s not a must-win game for them.

With the playoffs and AFC West top seed secured, Chris reasoned that Patrick Mahomes & Co. don’t have much to play for in Week 14. This means that they won’t have an incentive to fight till the end, reducing the chances of a last-ditch victory for the Chiefs. Something they have been pulling off week in and week out.

Broussard asserted that an uninspired Chiefs outfit is the right prey to hunt for the Chargers, who have looked a much-rejuvenated side when compared to their previous seasons.

“The Chiefs are going to lose [vs Chargers]… This is going to be my upset alert. Chargers will beat the Chiefs… The Chargers play them tough. Justin Herbert & Co; they’re much better this year than they have been. This is the game the Chargers will win. [Moreover], it’s not a must-win for the Chiefs. Their season won’t be ruined.”

Fellow analyst Nick Wright, however, had a different opinion. He predicted the Chiefs’ next loss to come in Week 18.

Nick Wright jokes that the Chiefs-Chargers game is a “must-lose” for Patrick Mahomes & Co.

After hearing Chris’ assessment, Nick sarcastically congratulated his colleague for stating the obvious that the Chargers game is not a “must-win” for the Chiefs. Wright pointed out another obvious fact by noting how almost every Chiefs fan knows there is a high chance their team could lose another game before the playoffs.

So, will that game be against the Chargers, as Broussard foreshadowed? Nick disagrees, believing the loss will come in Week 18 for Patrick Mahomes & Co., when they’ll be resting players before the playoffs.

“There is no universe in which they have to win this game… even the biggest Chiefs proponents on television don’t think they were going undefeated in the division this year… they probably have a loss in them. But I don’t think this is the loss they have in them. I think it’s going to be week 18 when they’re resting everyone…”

However, Nick soon backtracked by arguing that it might be better for the Chiefs if they lose against the Chargers in Week 14. He hilariously noted that should the Chiefs win in the regular season and meet Jim Harbaugh’s men in playoffs, the narrative would be that the Chiefs won’t be able to beat the same team thrice.

The analyst just jokingly suggested that this is a “must-lose” game for Mahomes & Co. to avoid silly narratives in the future. “If they win this game and then they play the Chargers in the playoffs, you know what folks are going to be saying? Hard to beat a team three times. So maybe it’s a must-lose,” Nick remarked.

Considering the vigor and heart that the Chargers have shown so far, heading into the playoffs against them with two wins over them can be a tricky situation for the Chiefs. Although jokingly suggested, Nick may have a valid point here.