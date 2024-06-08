Chiefs’ Backup QB Carson Wentz Reveals What’s So Special About Patrick Mahomes

The moment Carson Wentz inked his deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, the football world couldn’t help but wonder – would this former starter even sniff the field behind the one and only Patrick Mahomes? But for the well-traveled Wentz, joining the Chiefs isn’t just about chasing playing time; this move could potentially represent a chance to soak up knowledge from an absolute legend of the game.

Advertisement

During a recent press conference after OTAs, the former Rams backup couldn’t help but gush about the experience of being around Mahomes during the offseason grind. Wentz admitted, his eyes alight with admiration:

“You know, I mean, this time of year, it’s different for everybody. But I mean just seeing him live in practice. I mean, he just processes the game really quick.”

For Wentz, witnessing Mahomes’ elite focus and determination up close has been nothing short of revelatory. “He calls protections, he’s in and out of the huddle, he’s throwing anticipatory throws, like all that stuff, all that stuff you see from afar, but it’s just fun to (actually) see it,” he marveled.

QB Carson Wentz on Mahomes: “He just processes the game really quick. Throwing anticipatory throws…it’s fun to see it.” pic.twitter.com/3sAAwMlRwd — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) June 7, 2024

As Wentz quickly realized, there are nuances to Patrick Mahomes‘ game that simply can’t be appreciated from the outside looking in.

“There are so many different windows on plays that maybe I didn’t see before, because Mahomes just plays so quick out there,” he admitted, with a hint of wonder.

It’s a sentiment that has been echoed time and again by Mahomes’ teammates and coaches over the years – the quarterback’s ability to process the game at warp speed is truly a sight to behold.

For Wentz, however, this up-close-and-personal view isn’t just a source of intimidation; it’s a masterclass in the art of quarterbacking. Possibly, a golden opportunity to pick up the subtleties of the position from one of its most brilliant minds.

What Makes Carson Wentz a Perfect Fit as Patrick Mahomes’ Backup?

Carson Wentz started his career off by being the man in Philadelphia, the second overall pick in 2016 who nearly snagged an MVP in his second campaign before a brutal injury paved the way for Nick Foles’ legendary Super Bowl run. A few years later, in 2019, Wentz was slinging it for over 4,000 yards, hitting career milestones left and right.

Now, Wentz has a second first chance, a fresh opportunity to spread his wings and soak up all that sweet Mahomes magic in Kansas City. Because when it comes to unleashing that gunslinger mentality, improvising on the fly, and just straight up making shit happen, Wentz and Mahomes are quite similar in their approach.

As an eight-year vet, Carson Wentz could be the perfect understudy to help the Chiefs chase that unprecedented third straight Super Bowl.

Moreover, after a rocky 2023 campaign in LA, this move to the Chiefs could be the game-changer Wentz needs to reignite that fire. If something happens to Patrick Mahomes, Wentz can step up in those clutch moments, bringing his unique flair to that high-octane Chiefs offense.