Chiefs Fan Accused of Stealing More Than $46,000 in Football Equipment From the Miami Dolphins Has a History of Theft

Aniket Srivastava
Published

Jan 13, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) meets with Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) following the 2024 AFC wild card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

In January 2024, a crucial NFL game took place between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins. The bone-chilling temperatures dropped to negative four, with a biting wind chill of negative 27, it marked the fourth coldest game ever in NFL history. Yet, it failed to scare off the passionate Chiefs and Dolphins fans from showing up to cheer for their teams.

Throughout the game, many fans suffered hypothermia and frostbite, some even requiring hospitalization. Amidst the excitement, there was a sense of chaos. Shockingly, a Chiefs fan seized the opportunity, planning a robbery mission targeting his team’s rival, the Miami Dolphins.

A man named Joseph Brown Sr. from Kansas City, Missouri, is facing serious charges for stealing pricey stuff from the Miami Dolphins. As per reports from FOX 4, Brown stands accused of a class C felony charge of theft.

 

On January 14th, a Dolphins representative reported a break-in into a box truck containing team equipment. The stolen items included four aqua blue equipment cases, three large equipment cases, gloves, shoes, football pads, various media gear, Pelican cases, housing media equipment, cold weather attire, hockey bags filled with coats, and valuable game film, with the amount totaling to $46,376.

However, cops found video footage showing a dark grey car, which turned out to be Brown’s Ford F150, at the scene. They spotted similar boxes in his car that matched the stolen stuff, However, Brown managed to escape the police by speeding away.

Brown has a history of stealing as his records state that back in 2021, he was caught doing a similar crime. However, for his recent theft, Brown found himself facing a substantial bond set at $50,000 in cash.

Chiefs vs. Dolphins Playoff Game Leads to Frostbite Emergencies

The playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins in January was the coldest game ever played at Arrowhead Stadium. It was so freezing that some fans ended up with severe frostbite. Many patients sought treatment at hospitals around the city, both during and after the game, complaining of suffering from frostbite.

A Research Medical Center in Missouri treated many individuals for frostbite in the month of January and most of them had attended the Chiefs-Dolphins game. While the hospital didn’t provide exact numbers, it revealed that dozens of people even had to undergo amputations, mostly involving fingers and toes.

Moreover, the hospital mentioned that more surgeries could be expected in the following days as the injuries continued to evolve in some patients. The freezing temperatures during the game broke a long-standing record at Arrowhead Stadium. Before this, the coldest it had ever been there was 1 degree Fahrenheit, back in a game against Denver in 1983 and again in 2016 against Tennessee.

Aniket Srivastava

Aniket Srivastava

Meet Aniket Srivastava, a journalist who has been passionately covering NFL since the last two years. Graduating with a Bachelor's of Architecture degree in 2020, Aniket found a new passion in sports journalism and has published over 1500 articles. Beyond the gridiron, he once delved into the world of cricket, adding an extra layer of depth to their sports coverage. Aniket is a former multi-sport athlete, who once played soccer, cricket, badminton, and even took a swing at boxing in his high school and college days. His spirited leadership extended to guiding his school house teams in Soft Ball and Hockey. While not playing on the field anymore, Aniket brings a unique perspective to sports journalism by penning down the athletic spirit and crafting in-depth and engaging stories for readers to explore. When it comes to his favorite NFL team, Aniket's heart firmly belongs to the Buffalo Bills. He ardently follows not only NFL but also Cricket and Formula 1.

