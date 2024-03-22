Chiefs Fan Accused of Stealing More Than $46,000 in Football Equipment From the Miami Dolphins Has a History of Theft

In January 2024, a crucial NFL game took place between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins. The bone-chilling temperatures dropped to negative four, with a biting wind chill of negative 27, it marked the fourth coldest game ever in NFL history. Yet, it failed to scare off the passionate Chiefs and Dolphins fans from showing up to cheer for their teams.

Throughout the game, many fans suffered hypothermia and frostbite, some even requiring hospitalization. Amidst the excitement, there was a sense of chaos. Shockingly, a Chiefs fan seized the opportunity, planning a robbery mission targeting his team’s rival, the Miami Dolphins.

A man named Joseph Brown Sr. from Kansas City, Missouri, is facing serious charges for stealing pricey stuff from the Miami Dolphins. As per reports from FOX 4, Brown stands accused of a class C felony charge of theft.

On January 14th, a Dolphins representative reported a break-in into a box truck containing team equipment. The stolen items included four aqua blue equipment cases, three large equipment cases, gloves, shoes, football pads, various media gear, Pelican cases, housing media equipment, cold weather attire, hockey bags filled with coats, and valuable game film, with the amount totaling to $46,376.

However, cops found video footage showing a dark grey car, which turned out to be Brown’s Ford F150, at the scene. They spotted similar boxes in his car that matched the stolen stuff, However, Brown managed to escape the police by speeding away.

Brown has a history of stealing as his records state that back in 2021, he was caught doing a similar crime. However, for his recent theft, Brown found himself facing a substantial bond set at $50,000 in cash.

Chiefs vs. Dolphins Playoff Game Leads to Frostbite Emergencies

The playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Miami Dolphins in January was the coldest game ever played at Arrowhead Stadium. It was so freezing that some fans ended up with severe frostbite. Many patients sought treatment at hospitals around the city, both during and after the game, complaining of suffering from frostbite.

A Research Medical Center in Missouri treated many individuals for frostbite in the month of January and most of them had attended the Chiefs-Dolphins game. While the hospital didn’t provide exact numbers, it revealed that dozens of people even had to undergo amputations, mostly involving fingers and toes.

Moreover, the hospital mentioned that more surgeries could be expected in the following days as the injuries continued to evolve in some patients. The freezing temperatures during the game broke a long-standing record at Arrowhead Stadium. Before this, the coldest it had ever been there was 1 degree Fahrenheit, back in a game against Denver in 1983 and again in 2016 against Tennessee.