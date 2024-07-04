Chiefs Fans Dig Up The Past in Reply to Joe Burrow’s Visual Trash Talk

Since entering the league in 2020, Joe Burrow and the Bengals have sparked a fierce conference rivalry with the Chiefs. The teams have met 5 times in this decade, with Cincinnati leading the series 3-2. This competitive edge has fielded palpable tension between the players and their respective franchises. Joe gave us a visual demonstration of this animosity when he flipped a bird during a picture with a Chiefs fan.

However, that moment backfired when a fan who saw that pic took to X(formerly Twitter) to share a blast from the past. She dug up some old childhood pictures of Burrow clad in the Chiefs merchandise. Two photos from his teenage years show him happily wearing a Kansas City T-shirt, while another from his pre-pubescent days shows him wearing a Chiefs helmet.

This revelation contradicts the image Burrow projects and how the Bengals fans perceive this rivalry. Joe “Shiesty” boasts a 3-1 record against the Chiefs and hopes to continue his winning run when the two teams face off again next season.

Joe Burrow Vs Patrick Mahomes 2024

Burrow will be back healthy after missing the latter half of the season due to torn ligaments in his right wrist. He has since had surgery and will be ready to go when the season starts. Meanwhile, Mahomes is coming off another Super Bowl campaign. However, as always, the Chiefs’ match-up against the Bengals will present a tough challenge for the defending champions.

Kansas City starts its season on the 5th of September against the Ravens at Arrowhead, while Cincinnati opens theirs on the 8th of September against the Patriots. The highly anticipated clash between the Chiefs and Bengals is set for Week 2, on September 15th, with Cincinnati traveling to Kansas City to face the defending champs at Arrowhead.

The Bengals lost this fixture 18-16, ending their playoff hopes. With Burrow out due to injury, his record against the Chiefs remains 3-1. Both teams won’t face each other again unless they meet in the playoffs, as they did in the 2021 and 2022 AFC Championship games.

Joe’s focus will be on making the playoffs out of one of the toughest divisions in the NFL. While this rivalry is significant, it might be just another game for Mahomes who has his sights set on winning another Lombardy Trophy and achieving a three-peat.

It’s time for Burrow to do the same for his franchise and show that he is still worth the hype by taking the Bengals to another Super Bowl and winning it this time around.