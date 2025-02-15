“I’m So Sorry For Your Loss”: Tavia Hunt Reacts as Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Mourns Her Father Randy Martin’s Demise at 78

A recent loss in the Mahomes family has prompted a heartfelt reaction from various members of the football community. Randi Mahomes, mother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, announced on social media that her father and the signal caller’s grandfather, Randy, passed away at the age of 78 earlier today.

Randi initially reported that her father, whose full name was Larry Randy Martin, had entered hospice care prior to the AFC Championship game. It was reported that he was “hanging on” in an attempt to see his grandson compete in Super Bowl LIX. The Texas native was eventually able to witness Mahomes’ fifth Super Bowl appearance before his passing. Patrick’s mother shared the following during her announcement,

“Hard to find the words of holding my father’s hand as he goes to heaven… Well done, good and faithful servant! Matthews 25:23.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randi Mahomes (@randimahomes)

Tavia Hunt, wife of the Chiefs’ owner, Clark Hunt, shared her condolences with the family. Commenting,

“I’m so sorry for your loss. My heart goes out to you during this difficult time. I pray that you feel God’s comforting presence and that he will bring you peace and strength in the days ahead. May his love surround you, and may you find comfort in the cherished memories you hold close.”

Other members of the Hunt family, including the Hunt’s two daughters, Gracia and Ava, also took the time to show their support for the family. Additionally, everyone from Kevin Miles, the actor who featured alongside Mahomes in numerous State Farm commercials, to Kansas City’s local BBQ chef, Kevin Winston, reached out to offer their condolences to the family.

Born on January 6th, 1947, in Cherokee County, Texas, Randy married his wife, Deborah Bates Martin, in June of 1969. In 2009, they hosted their 40th wedding anniversary at Hollytree Country Club. The couple raised three children in total, Jill, Lori, and Randi.

Randy spent the majority of his professional career working in education, spending 33 of those years as a school principal at various institutions such as the Gatesville State School for Boys and Madisonville High. He cherished the value of a quality education and the influence he left on the Mahomes family is quite evident.

The same concepts of discipline and love that were exhibited in him have now been passed down to the NFL’s premiere QB. With the family announcing that his funeral is to be held this coming Monday, both, fans and relatives alike will continue to give their thanks and gratitude for the man who inspired the greatest passer in the game today.