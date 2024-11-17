Chiefs Owner’s Wife Tavia Hunt Left Shell-Shocked as Taylor Swift’s Movie Fails to Receive a Single Grammy Nomination

Die-hard Kansas City fan Taylor Swift has developed a special relationship with the Hunt family. Whenever the pop icon visits the Arrowhead Stadium for home games, the Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt, his wife Tavia, and their two daughters wholeheartedly welcome her with open arms. Swift genuinely puts a lot of effort into balancing her tour while attending Travis Kelce’s games.

Taylor’s Eras Tour has become one of the most iconic tours in history, and the icon’s stardom was perfectly captured in the ‘Eras Tour concert’ movie. It broke several records upon its release in theatres. However, even then it failed to receive a single Grammy nomination.

This development didn’t amuse Tavia Hunt, who is one of Taylor’s biggest well-wishers.

Tavia recently attended the Eras Tour in Toronto, Canada. Reliving her best moments from the concert, she took to Instagram to thank Taylor for the special hospitality that she received. Tavia further insisted everyone to attend the concert before it ends on December 6th. Her caption read:

“A huge thank you to the Swift family for an unforgettable time at the Eras Tour in Toronto! Your kindness and hospitality are truly unmatched. It’s hard to believe, but this show just keeps getting better and better. If you haven’t seen it yet, what are you waiting for? There are only six shows left!”

Tavia noted that an easy alternative to experiencing Swift on stage would be to watch the Eras Tour movie which perfectly captures the spirit of the concert. Moreover, she also voiced her disagreement over the fact that the incredible film didn’t even receive a Grammy nomination.

“If you can’t make it, don’t miss the critically acclaimed, record-breaking Eras Tour movie.” she wrote. “It’s a masterpiece — with its cultural impact, stunning cinematography, and innovative take on the concert film genre, it’s shocking it didn’t receive a single nomination at the 2025 Grammy Awards. But hey, Taylor is still winning!”

While Taylor’s movie surely garnered attention by setting the box office on fire, its omission from the Grammy nominee list truly comes as a surprise to the Swifties.