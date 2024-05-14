Proud Wife Brittany Mahomes Raises a Glass to Patrick Mahomes on His Telling Statement on Women’s Sports

Brittany Mahomes stands as one of the most loyal supporters of her star husband, Patrick Mahomes. Recently, as Patrick addressed the dawn of a new age in women’s sports at the Time 100 Gala, Brittany, who was also a soccer player during her college years, couldn’t have been more proud of him.

The Chiefs’ QB proudly declared that this year has seen the immense impact of women’s sports on the sporting culture and highlighted the significant role his family has played in supporting them. The Kansas City Current has witnessed Brittany’s support firsthand, and Patrick Mahomes made sure to underscore it.

“I’m proud of the part my family has played in this movement. As a co-owner of the Kansas City Current, my wife, Brittany, is working hard to grow women’s soccer and broaden the path for the next generation of young athletes like our daughter,” Mahomes said. “Last month, we kicked off the new season in a brand-new stadium, the first in the world to be built specifically for a women’s pro team.”

Reacting via her Instagram story, Brittany reshared the video of Patrick Mahomes from the event where he vocalized the impact and evolution of women’s sports. In her story, she wrote, “Proud of this guy for this,” accompanied by emojis of love and appreciation.

During the gala, Mahomes used his time on stage to recognize women and their accomplishments in sports, while also giving a shoutout to Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson. He highlighted some of the milestones in women’s sports over recent years, both at the professional level and in college disciplines. The KC Current also made sure to thank Mahomes for his recognition of the women’s sport and the growth of the landscape.

Kansas City Current Applauds Brittany and Patrick Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes, a multifaceted sports star with ownership in multiple teams has been a staunch advocate for recognizing and uplifting women’s sports. He has dipped his feet in the soccer world alongside his wife Brittany Mahomes with ownership of the Kansas City Current. As co-owners of the team, they have worked tirelessly to ensure that women’s sports receive the recognition and importance they deserve.

In a gesture of appreciation, the Kansas City Current shared an image via their official account of the couple along with words spoken by the Chiefs quarterback during the event. Their caption expressed gratitude to the Mahomes family while also championing the future of women’s sports.

“Women’s. Sports. Is. The. Future. Co-owners @brittanylynne & @patrickmahomes are changing the game for future generations,” the caption read.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany’s active involvement in supporting women’s soccer through their ownership of the NWSL team Kansas City Current shows their dedication to advancing women’s sports and empowering female athletes both on and off the field. Not only their commitment, but their active participation serves as a beacon of hope for the future of women’s sports.