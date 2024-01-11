“Mike McDaniel Don’t Look Colored to Me”: Bamboozled Terrell Owens Can’t Believe That the Quirky Dolphins Coach is Actually Biracial

An Instagram post by the NFL on CBS celebrated the historic achievement of four coaches of color, Mike Tomlin, Mike McDaniel, Todd Bowles, and Demeco Ryans. They highlighted them making the NFL playoffs this season. Majorly, he post pinpointed that this tied the record for the most coaches of color to reach the postseason in a single NFL season since 2014. There are differing opinions on this accomplishment while widely acknowledged as a significant milestone.

Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens expressed skepticism about the significance of the achievement highlighted by ‘NFL on CBS‘, questioning why it matters. Owens also pointed out his perception that Mike McDaniels may not fit the categorization mentioned.

This sparked agreement from several individuals, with some acknowledging the obscurity surrounding the Miami Dolphins head coach’s identification.

Terrell Owens’ skepticism found resonance among others. Some fans emphasized that coaching excellence, rather than race, should be the focus. A humorous comment highlighted the biracial identity of Mike McDaniel, whose parents are of different ethnic backgrounds, reinforcing the idea that racial categorizations may not be straightforward.

“First and foremost, I’m biracial. My mom’s white, my dad’s Black. I’ve been extremely proud of that my whole life.”

Terrell Owens’ perspective reflects a reluctance to emphasize people of color’s achievements solely based on race. Owens seems to advocate for merit-based recognition rather than highlighting coaches solely for their racial background while acknowledging the NFL‘s push for diversity.

Mike McDaniel Once Detailed How Proud He Is Of His Heritage

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel clarified his 2022 comments, pointing out that his racial background is not a matter of identification but a factual aspect of who he is. McDaniel discussed the unique experience of being perceived differently from his actual racial identity, highlighting the confusion it can create, especially when observed by others.

The Dolphins introduced McDaniel as their 14th head coach. During a news conference in Miami, McDaniel shared his perspective on growing up and whether his success could serve as an example. McDaniel acknowledged the significance of his background, citing his parents’ experiences with racism. McDaniels added, per ESPN:

“I think people identify me as something, but I identify as a human being.”

While he personally may not have experienced it, he recognized the importance of understanding and empathizing with others’ challenges.