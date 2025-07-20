Urban Meyer Breaks Down the Common Denominator of a Championship-Winning Mindset

Urban Meyer was the keynote speaker of the 2025 All Sports Association Awards Banquet. Meyer coached 17 seasons as a head coach, and is most well-known for his tenures at both the University of Florida and Ohio State University, where he earned 3 national championship titles (UF: 2008, 2009, OSU: 2014). Image Credit: © Michael Snyder / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former college football head coach Urban Meyer has won three national titles, boasts undefeated seasons at two different schools, and owns a career winning percentage of .854 [third-best all-time]. By every metric, he’s one of the most successful coaches the game has seen. But, even with his legacy cemented, Meyer’s obsession with greatness hasn’t cooled down.

Advertisement

In a recent workout-turned-podcast moment with Meyer and his son-in-law, YouTuber and former college baseball player Brian Pruett, the conversation pivoted from reps and routines to something far more defining: mindset.

After a round of warmups and stretching exercises, Pruett posed a straightforward yet profound question to the former HC: “From a mindset standpoint, what is the key ingredient when you think about a championship-winning mindset?”

Meyer didn’t hesitate. He responded with the confidence of someone who’d seen it time and again: “Without question… the number one common denominator of every great athlete, great coach, great businessperson… is the hatred of losing.”

Not simply a dislike for failure, but a feeling so intense that it has to be a visceral detest.

“Whether it’s tennis, whether it’s working out, whether it’s playing… me and you play tennis, and I’d rather cut my arm off than lose,” Meyer explained, half-joking but completely serious.

Now that we know what Meyer’s champion mind thinks like, the question remains: how did he develop it? Well, the answer was his company.

“My best teams, my best players, my closest friends… they’re maniac competitors. You want to play checkers? Chess? You go compete.”

This is the kind of drive that just doesn’t switch on in big moments. It’s always there because champions like Urban Meyer have allowed it to permeate their everyday life. From simple board games to a college playoff bout, the refusal to accept defeat has long been the foundation of Meyer-led programs.

But competitiveness alone isn’t enough. “The second thing is just toughness,” he added. “Mental toughness.”

According to the coach, these two traits — fierce competitiveness and relentless mental fortitude — are what he’s always sought in his players, coaches, and even friends.

According to him, they’re also what fueled his historic runs at Florida, where he won two titles, and Ohio State, where his seven-year stretch ended with a mind-boggling 83–9 record and zero losses to rival Michigan.

So even if Urban Meyer may no longer patrol the sidelines, and is adapting as an analyst, his mindset and the formula he swears by remain as sharp as ever. Because for those who’ve built dynasties, it’s never just about winning. It’s about refusing to lose.