“That Was Terrible”: Shannon Sharpe Discusses Justin Herbert and CJ Stroud’s Interceptions in Wild Card Game

The Los Angeles Chargers were a 3-point favorite against the Houston Texans in the Wildcard Round, despite the CJ Stroud-led team boasting home-field advantage. Justin Herbert was supposed to lead the new and improved Chargers to victory with ease at NRG Stadium; however, his turnovers became the game-decider, with the Texans clinching the victory. Following that disappointing showing, Shannon Sharpe had some pointers about how both QBs struggled in the game.

On the latest episode of Nightcap, Sharpe mentioned how Justin Herbert had a terrible day, throwing four interceptions, while his total count from the regular season was 3. One of those picks was converted into a touchdown (pick six) by Eric Murray in the late third quarter, which gave the Texans a 14-point lead.

He was also sacked four times while completing only 14 out of 32 passes with a passer rating of 40.9. Another thing that stood out to Sharpe was the Chargers’ rushing game, which hindered their chances quite a bit.

“Justin Herbert did not have a great day. He threw only three interceptions all year; he threw four today… They couldn’t run the ball.”

The Chargers could rush for only 50 yards against the Texans, with JK Dobbins averaging just 2.9 yards per carry, while Gus Edwards tallied just 22 yards on 3.1 yards per carry.

While CJ Stroud came out of the game as a winner, leading his Texans to the Divisional Round for the second straight year, his performance didn’t impress Sharpe. Especially his second-quarter interception.

“I mean CJ, his interception, that was terrible. I’m like, ‘Bro!'”

It was early in the second quarter, on third and seven, when Stroud threw a pass toward the sideline, but there was no receiver around. It seemed like he was seeing ghosts. However, three Chargers defenders were nearby, with Deane Leonard coming down with the interception.

Stroud tallied just one touchdown during Saturday’s opening Wildcard Round matchup. His passing game was so so, but his rushing plays stood out, with a 27-yard scamper that moved the Texans to a field goal range at the end of the first half. From 41 yards out, Ka’imi Fairbairn made it count.

If the Buffalo Bills win their matchup against the Broncos, the Texans will face the Chiefs on the road at Arrowhead. The mistakes made by CJ Stroud and his offense this week won’t work against a team like that. So, perhaps it’s a wake-up call for Stroud to add some tricks to his playbook.