Chiefs News: Travis Kelce Needs Just 141 Receiving Yards to Break Antonio Brown’s All-Time Record

Ahead of what could very well be the final regular season career, there are a lot of potential records and accomplishments that are sitting on the table for Travis Kelce. The star tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs already figures to be remembered as one of if not the best, to ever play the position, but there are still a few more titles that Kelce can claim to help improve his odds of becoming a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Thankfully, for Kelce, one of those feats should come rather easily. So long as he’s able to remain upright, the 12-year veteran will likely have no problem passing Antonio Brown in the all-time receiving yards rankings.

With a current career total of 12,151 receiving yards, Kelce will need just 141 receiving yards to eclipse the former Pittsburgh Steelers’ career total of 12,191. While out-gaining the likes of a four-time All-Pro receiver is certainly an accomplishment worth celebrating, Patrick Mahomes’ premiere target obviously projects to finish with a much higher receiving yards total than that, so it’s safe to say that Kelce is destined for the top 25 rankings.

Former New York Jet, Brandon Marshall, currently guards the top 25 bracket of the all-time receiving yards list with a career total of 12,351, just 200 more than Kelce’s current total. The Chiefs’ tight end is averaging 903.5 receiving yards throughout the past two seasons, so as long as his productivity doesn’t bottom out, he currently projects to finish with a career receiving yards total in the range of 13,000.

Should Kelce record 816 receiving yards this season, which has never failed to do in his 11 years starting for the Chiefs, that would allow him to surpass Houston Texans legend DeAndre Hopkins for the 21st spot in the all-time career receiving yards rankings. Should he manage to produce 896 receiving yards, then he’d officially bump the Dallas Cowboys’ former tight end, Jason Witten, out of his place in the top 20 rankings.

However, that’s about as high as Kelce is forecasted to climb in the rankings. Even if everything managed to play out in Kelce’s and he was able to record one last 1,000 receiving yard season, that would only give him a career total of 13,151, which would only move him one slot higher in the rankings.

The top 17 all-time receiving yards rankings are gate-kept by some of the most legendary names in the history of the wide receiver position, such as Torry Holt and Julio Jones. For as great a tight end as Kelce has been, a tight end can only produce so much compared to some of the greatest athletes to ever grace the gridiron.

Nevertheless, Kelce is poised to take a decent haul of career records on his way out the door. A three-time Super Bowl champion and four-time All-Pro in his own right, Kelce is already a member of the NFL Hall of Fame’s All-2010s roster.

Given his pedigree and prominence, he figures to walk off the field and straight into Canton, Ohio, where he belongs.