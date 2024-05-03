“You Need To Take a Stand”: Pat McAfee ‘Fakes’ Backing Coach Bobby Slowik to Slow Down Houston Texans’ Upsurging Trajectory

Pat McAfee is a die hard Indianapolis Colts fan. Having played there his entire career, he has a special bond with the city. And thus, when he sees a divisional rival developing into a beast in front of his eyes, he’ll pull everything possible to try and slow them down. The unbiased media guy in him has to take a backseat and the Colts fan takes the wheel.

In a recent interaction with Houston Texans GM Nick Caserio, McAfee tried to keep it fully professional. And even though there were moments where he could be seen holding a jab inside, he did a good job during the interview. But then, during the last question, he fumbled the bag. And let the fan out.

The Texans, until recently were in a ‘rebuild’ stage. And somehow what was supposed to take years, if not a decade, has happened in a quick couple of seasons. Texans are back and relevant as ever, with CJ Stroud having delivered the best season for any QB in history.

And the man partly responsible for this development? Coach Bobby Slowik. Someone who was highly considered for the open head coaching jobs around the league. It was a moment of relief for the other teams and fans in AFC South, when for a brief second it was believed that Coach Slowik will move on. Well, that didn’t happen. And McAfee and millions of fans are now disappointed in how much better he will make CJ Stroud.

Thus, losing all cool, the former Colts punter pitched to GM Caserio,“Don’t you think, in protest of nobody hiring Slowik as a head coach, you should, maybe, not let him coach this year? Just because NFL is sc**ing this guy. He deserves to be head coach somewhere. He’s not supposed to be back with CJ Stroud. He’s supposed to be gone. You guys should take a stand. Don’t let that man on the sideline for the good of football!”

And the highly appreciated GM befittingly dishes back,”We’ll lock him in his office and not let him call plays.” A statement made to fill the Pat McAfee Show panel with a flurry of laughs and agreeable faces.

Pat McAfee Gives GM Nick Caserio Kudos For Bring Back the Texans

Even though he does not feel good about the increased competition his Colts face, McAfee understands how impactful Houston Texans are to the NFL. And acknowledges that the city of Houston loves football. Thus, giving them a team to root for has changed that fanbase for the better.

GM Caserio is talking about HC DeMeco Ryans and how he is possibly one of the best coaches in the NFL. He says that the plans he put in place along with the other staff have fortunately worked out. They’ve gotten some of the better young talents the league has seen in the recent past. But they are looking towards the future and building on from here.

And McAfee agrees with Caserio’s sentiment. He says,“I’m happy for you, Nick. Genuinely, it’s awesome to see because the fans down there..I’ve always said it, loudest stadium I ever played in. Every single time we went down there as far as AFC South championship, it was always a prime time game. That city loves football. So now there’s a team that’s like easily loveable, great for the NFL and football as a whole. So, I’m genuinely happy.”

McAfee is echoing what a lot of Texans believe to be true. With the Cowboys always making noise and coming up short, it could’ve been refreshing to see a side come from the underdog status and take up the big guys with vigour. The future is bright in Houston.