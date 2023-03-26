Tom Brady’s Rumored Fling Veronika Rajek Gets “Sunburned” Flaunting Her Posterior On a Hot Sunny Day

The Slovakian bombshell Veronika Rajek never fails to entertain her followers. Ever since her name got associated with the NFL legend Tom Brady, the Instagram model happened to catch headlines and was under close scrutiny. Recently, the 26-year-old shared some exotic pics on her Instagram story where she claims to have sunburned following a recommendation from her friend.

Rajek often shares breathtaking photos on her social media and attracts a crazy fan following across the world. She rose to prominence after confessing her love for the NFL legend last year. Even though Brady hasn’t slipped for any of her proposals, netizens kept brewing random theories.

Veronika Rajek flaunts her iconic physique

Just like any other model, Rajek is quite active on social media, appearing in plenty of podcasts. Her daily Ig stories are often filled with exotic pictures of posing for some breathtaking shots. In a most recent one, Rajek shared pics of having red scars on her neck. She was apparently sunburned and mentioned her best friend, Adel in the post.

Veronika Rajek shares a pic “sunburned” on her Instagram story. pic.twitter.com/UMeIMTGpOp — Deepesh Nair (@deepeshhere06) March 26, 2023

Fans often wonder how she maintains her glow and figure. Apparently, the key to everything is persistence. While speaking in an exclusive interview with MARCA, the Slovakian model listed some of her secrets.

“Everyone always asks me about my lifestyle, I don’t drink, I don’t do drugs, no junk food- I don’t eat McDonald’s. Also, I’m super picky… I eat loads of veggies and sometimes chicken.” Rajek said in the interview. She calls herself a soup person enjoying loads of veggies and credits her five-day workout sessions as a big reason.

Rajek wants to be an SI model

Indeed it is always a dream for models across the world to reach the pinnacle of this art. Someday, Rajek wants to achieve this feat and call herself Victoria’s Secret model. “My goal was always to be Victoria’s Secret model because I am five-foot-eleven, I am 125 pounds, and I work hard,” she said in an interview with the New York Post.

“My biggest dream now is to be on the cover of ‘Sports Illustrated.’” she added. Looking at her current journey, it doesn’t seem like a hard bargain. In the coming days, it will be interesting to see whether she succeeds in reaching the top.