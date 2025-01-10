“Dancing, Making TikToks”: Travis Hunter Recalls His Favorite Memories With Trayvis Hunter

Travis Hunter wrapped up his college football career with the Colorado Buffaloes in December. He’s headed to the NFL, but the NCAA won’t be without his family’s presence for long. His younger brother, Trayvis, will embark on his own collegiate path in 2027.

Travis discussed his relationship with Trayvis on Thursday’s episode of The Travis Hunter Show. The projected top-five NFL Draft selection answered a “mailbag” question about his favorite memories with his younger brother. He couldn’t settle on one specific moment but touched on numerous instances while trying to decide his top choice.

“We’ve got so many memories… we used to do a lot of dancing, making TikToks. Play football with each other. Play video games with each other all the time… we went to Puerto Rico together last year… we always have fun… always be doing stuff.”

Trayvis unfortunately did not inherit the same genetic gifts as Travis. The elder Hunter stands at 6-foot-1, 185 lbs. Trayvis, per 247Sports, is 5-foot-7, 140 lbs. as a high school sophomore. He has not yet been ranked in the 2027 class.

Trayvis may be of smaller stature than Travis, but he can still light up a stat sheet. He recorded six catches, 159 yards, and two touchdowns in a game last season. Florida State hosted him on a recruiting visit in November.

So far, Trayvis has offers from Jackson State – where Travis kicked off his collegiate career – and Tennessee State. As he continues growing and building his resume over the next two years, he’ll garner higher-profile opportunities. Perhaps one of those will even come from Deion Sanders and the Buffs down the line.

FanDuel Sportsbook predicts Travis Hunter will be the first non-quarterback chosen on draft night. However, they believe Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (-125) and Travis’ teammate, Shedeur Sanders (+105) are more likely than Travis (+1000) to be the No. 1 overall pick.