Chris Jones All Set to Take the Crown of Highest Paid DT in NFL With $95,000,000 Guaranteed & Massive Salary Deal

Without a doubt, Chris Jones established himself as an important defensive asset for the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2023 season. The fans expected the team to prioritize keeping him and most importantly, the decision guarantees Kansas City to maintain their top defender before the upcoming free agency period.

The Chiefs and their standout DT Chris Jones have reached an agreement on a lucrative five-year deal, reportedly worth a whopping $95 million in guaranteed money, per his agents’ reports to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The details of the contract are being worked out but Jones is expected to sign a five-year contract, with the first three years ensuring he receives $95 million.

Once the deal is finalized, it will make Jones the highest-paid defensive tackle in terms of average annual salary, surpassing elites like Nick Bosa ($34 million), Aaron Donald ($31.6M), T.J. Watt ($28M), and Joey Bosa ($27M). Chris Jones expressed his excitement on social media for his “5 more years of greatness” in Kansas City:

It would also make Jones stand in fourth place for guaranteed money among current defensive players with $95 million, behind Nick Bosa ($119.9M), Joey Bosa ($102M), and Myles Garrett ($102M), according to ESPN.

Chris Jones’ commitment to the Chiefs would enhance their chance to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowl wins. Moreover, the Chiefs’ strategic decision also includes using the franchise tag on L’Jarius Sneed, which could eventually secure his services in Kansas City for the next three to four years.

Where Would Chris Jones’ Contract Stand Among Top Paid Defensive Linemen?

Chris Jones has potentially solidified his position as the highest-paid defensive tackle in NFL history, thanks to the outstanding average annual value offered by the Chiefs. While the total amount of his contract is not revealed, it is expected that Jones will earn more per year than Aaron Donald ($31.6 million AAV) and less than Nick Bosa ($34 million AAV), as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The final agreement is speculated to be worth somewhere between $158 million and $170 million in total value. Jones made $19.5 million with the Chiefs after a new contract following their Week 1 loss to the Detroit Lions. Andy Reid’s side realized his importance in the lineup which led to a quick one-year contract adjustment.

Previously Jones signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the Chiefs for four seasons. Now having earned around $90 million in his career so far, Jones is set to double his earnings ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

If we compare the 2023 season stats of Chris Jones and his closest competitor in terms of highest-paid defensive tackles, Aaron Donald. Aaron had a standout performance with 28 solo tackles, 25 assists, 8 sacks, and 44.5 tackles for loss, with no interceptions. In contrast, Chris Jones had 20 solo tackles, 10.5 sacks, and 30 tackles for loss.

Andy Reid, after the new deal is in place, would anticipate Chris Jones to produce even better numbers in the future.