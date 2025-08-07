Bengals News: Joe Burrow Needs 3,694 Yards to Overtake Carson Palmer’s Elite Record This Season

Even though the 2025 regular season will only be the sixth of Joe Burrow’s career as a professional, it already figures to be a historic one for the former LSU Tiger. Thanks to a league-leading effort in passing yards last year, the 28-year-old gunslinger now finds himself on the precipice of history.

Throughout the 69 games that Burrow has competed in so far, he’s already managed to produce a career total of 19,001 passing yards. That’s the fifth most of any quarterback in the history of the Bengals franchise, and it places him well within striking range of the next record a head of him.

The three-time Pro Bowler and fellow former first-round draft pick for the Bengals, Carson Palmer, slots just ahead of Burrow with his own total of 22,694 passing yards. Palmer played in 97 games in Cincinnati throughout the first seven years of his career before joining the then-Oakland Raiders in 2011, however, Burrow will need just 3,694 passing yards to eclipse his legacy with the team.

Burrow’s current career average of 275.4 passing yards per game now puts him on pace to take Palmer’s spot in the rankings in Week 14 when the Bengals travel to Buffalo, New York to take on Josh Allen’s Bills. The contest itself already figured to be one of the more spectator-friendly games of the regular season, but now that the potential for history has been added to the mix, their clash appears to have all of the makings of must-see TV.

Although, it will be at least another year before Burrow is able to climb any higher in the rankings. The forgotten legend, Boomer Esiason, managed to generate 27,149 passing yards in the 134 games that he played as a Bengal throughout the 1980s and 1990s.

That’s 8,148 more passing yards than Burrow, so unless the 2019 Heisman trophy winner has any plans of shattering the all-time single-season record for quarterbacks, it’s safe to say that he still needs a bit more time before he can officially become one of the greatest quarterbacks in Cincinnati’s history. For those who may be wondering, Ken Anderson currently holds the all-time franchise crown.

Anderson recorded 32,838 passing yards, easily the most in Bengals history. He managed to spend the entirety of his career in Cincinnati, playing in a total of 192 regular season games as a Bengal. He played in 123 more games than Burrow has so far, and is currently 13,837 passing yards ahead of him.

With a current career average of 4681.4 passing yards per season, Burrow currently projects to break Anderson’s record and become the all-time franchise leader for the Bengals in three years time. Suffice to say, he may be heralded as one of the coolest cats in the NFL today, but he’s not the king of the jungle just yet.