Chris Paul claimed he could have Aaron Rodgers unemployed if he played in the NFL while making trickshots on Dude Perfect

Chris Paul and Aaron Rodgers may not always cross your mind as doing something together, but once they teamed up with Dude Perfect, and it was a feast for our eyes.

The Packers quarterback is one of the most skilled players in the league. He can throw the ball anywhere you want him to, fitting it into the tightest of windows. He can throw on the run, he can throw it deep, he can throw it across his body, and he can throw no-look passes as well.

Chris Paul is a basketball savant as well. He may not score big or throw down the ball for fiery dunks, but he does everything fundamentally right that you’d want a point guard to do. Plus, his passing game is definitely on another level.

Aaron Rodgers and Chris Paul had a hilarious matchup with Dude Perfect

Dude Perfect is one of the biggest YouTube channels, and they used to call in some big name athletes to help out with their videos. If you don’t know about Dude Perfect, they’re a channel which specializes in making the craziest trick shots.

From basketball, to football, to fishing, and even RC sports, Dude Perfect does everything. Their videos are often ridiculously over the top in terms of how hard they try to make certain trickshots, but when you watch them, your mind will be blown.

Back in 2015, Aaron Rodgers and Chris Paul teamed up with Dude Perfect and showed off their incredible skills. Rodgers was throwing the football into a basketball hoop from the farthest back rows of an NBA stadium while Chris Paul was launching crazy shots from far back and drilling shots with a rotating hoop.

They both did some pretty crazy stuff, and in the middle of it, the Dude Perfect crew would sit down with them to interview them. Chris Paul was asked what he would do if he wasn’t in the NBA, and he said “If I was not a basketball player, Aaron Rodgers might not be employed.”

Paul’s line got an immediate reaction, and it was definitely entertaining to see amdist all the trickshotting. You can watch the full video here with the interview coming at the 1:42 mark.

