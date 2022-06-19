NFL

Patrick Mahomes risks losing his $500 million contract if he plays basketball ever again

Patrick Mahomes
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
Jimmy Garoppolo started dating adult star Kiara Mia after signing $137 million contract and immediately had bad luck
Next Article
Bring on the $9000 champagne and bottle services as Neymar Jr. gatecrashes Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole's title celebrations in the Bay Area!
NFL Latest News
Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes risks losing his $500 million contract if he plays basketball ever again

Patrick Mahomes is perhaps the best quarterback in the league right now, and his $500…