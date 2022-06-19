Patrick Mahomes risks losing his $500 million contract if he plays basketball ever again

Patrick Mahomes is perhaps the best quarterback in the league right now, and his $500 million contract is a big indicator of that status.

The Chiefs quarterback has turned in perhaps the greatest start to an NFL career by any quarterback. In his first full year as a started, Mahomes threw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdown, only the second player ever to do that. That feat earned him the NFL’s MVP award.

He almost went to the Super Bowl as well, stopped by Tom Brady and the Patriots in the Conference Championship. In his next year, Mahomes would not be denied. He took the Chiefs all the way to the Super Bowl and won it while taking home Super Bowl MVP.

In short, in his four years as a starter, Mahomes has been to the Super Bowl twice, won it once, made four straight Conference Championships, made the Pro Bowl four times, and was First-Team AP All Pro once. For just four years in the league as a true starter, that’s ridiculous.

Patrick Mahomes could lose his $500 million contract by playing basketball

For his achievements and incredible play, Mahomes signed a 10 year, $503 million extension in 2020. That contract is the biggest ever in NFL history in terms of total value, but Mahomes definitely deserves it.

He’s a generational talent, and he deserves to get paid like one. However, Mahomes’ contracts does have some stipulations to it including a weird one that involves not playing basketball. Mahomes outlined this as per H/T Fox Business:

“I still don’t think I’m allowed to play basketball,” Mahomes revealed. “I’m sure baseball is not going to be allowed as well. I know there’s a lot of them. They have like everything from jet skiing too, I don’t know what all the things are. I read a lot of them. It’s pretty much every physical activity you could possibly do. I’ll probably be sticking with football and video games for now.”

Of course, the Chiefs want to guarantee the safety of their star quarterback and so anything that puts him at risk is immediately outlawed. Basketball may not seem like much of a risk, but players could get injured, and the Chiefs certainly wouldn’t want to risk it for something that isn’t worth it.

Patrick Mahomes signed a 10-year, $450 million extension that could be worth up to $503 million, per sources. The extension includes a $141.48 million injury guarantee, as well as a no-trade clause. It marks the first time an NFL player has had sports’ most lucrative deal. pic.twitter.com/kohX8rFSFN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 7, 2020

