Jimmy Garoppolo started dating adult star Kiara Mia after signing $137 million contract and immediately had bad luck

Jimmy Garoppolo seemed to have a stretch of bad luck in his career, and it seemed to come right after signing a $137 million contract and dating adult star Kiara Mia.

The 49ers seemed to have found their franchise star when they traded for the then Patriots backup. Garoppolo had filled in for Brady in a few games while the legend was playing out a suspension from Deflate Gate, and he looked very impressive.

The 49ers still hadn’t found a replacement after the Colin Kaepernick debacle and Alex Smith was long gone. Garoppolo seemed to be the answer.

He looked good in his first few games as a 49er as well. He started five games, winning all of them, throwing for a very decent 260 yards per game with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. In 2018, the 49ers decided to reward Garoppolo with a then record 5 year, $137 million contract extension. Things quickly fell apart from there.

Jimmy Garoppolo started dating adult star Kiara Mia shortly after and things went downhill

Garoppolo is currently in a grey area with the 49ers. They drafted stud Trey Lance with the third overall pick last year, and it looks like they’re gearing him up to be their next franchise star.

Garoppolo remains on the roster, but it’s unclear what San Francisco plans to do with him. They could explore a trade or potentially release him, but we still need more information.

The biggest drawback to Garoppolo thus far has been the fact that he can’t stay healthy. He’s only started 45 out of the last 80 regular season games the 49ers have played.

In fact, right after signing that extension in 2018, Garoppolo was pictured with adult star Kiara Mia (real name Deanne Munoz), and soon after she was dubbed a bad luck charm for the quarterback.

He tore his anterior cruciate ligament early in the 2018 season, would play only three games, and the 49ers finished a miserable 4-12. Now, Garoppolo did bounce back in 2019. He started all 16 games, took the 49ers to a 13-3 record and the Super Bowl before eventually falling to the Chiefs.

This past season, he was able to take the 49ers back to the Conference Championship after upsetting the number one seeded Green Bay Packers, but the 49ers fell at the hands of the eventual Super Bowl champs, the Rams.

Now, Garoppolo has been a successful quarterback, but he fails to elevate the play of his team. He’s more of a gifted game manager than an explosive threat at the position. That’s why the 49ers felt like they needed to draft someone like Trey Lance. Now, we’ll have to see what happens to Jimmy G’s career.

