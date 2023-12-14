Will Levis’ Ex-Girlfriend Gia Duddy, Who Went Viral at 2023 Draft, Faces the Wrath of Titans Fans on Instagram

Will Levis orchestrated a remarkable comeback, guiding the Tennessee Titans to a stunning 28-27 victory over the Miami Dolphins in the recent clash. He displayed exceptional prowess, overcoming a 14-point deficit in the last three minutes of the fourth quarter. However, his stellar performance seems to have stirred some complications for his ex-girlfriend, Gia Duddy.

Gia Duddy recently shared a photo on her Instagram with the caption, “just flirting with my coffee, wbu?” Titans fans seized the opportunity to enlighten her about Will Levis’ game-changing performance. While she indulged in coffee flirtation, fans flooded her comments, teasing in Levis’ stats against the Dolphins. They even expressed gratitude for her unintentional motivation through heartbreak.

Even former NFL wide receiver Dez Bryant chimed in with unexpected advice for the Tennessee Titans’ rookie quarterback sensation. Bryant advised Will Levis to stay focused on his on-field career and not rekindle things with his now ex-girlfriend, Gia Duddy.

The Titans faced a daunting challenge as 13.5-point underdogs against the Dolphins, who were competing for the top AFC seed. ESPN’s win probability tracker, with four minutes remaining, had the Dolphins with a 99.7% chance of winning. A comeback seemed implausible. Yet, Will Levis defied the odds, orchestrating a mesmerizing turnaround that left everyone in awe.

Why are Titans Fans Flooding Will Levis’ Ex-Girlfriend, Gia Duddy’s Instagram Post?

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis reportedly ended his long-term relationship with Gia Duddy soon after he started his journey in the NFL. According to ‘Pardon My Take,’ Levis initiated the breakup, though the specific reason remains unknown.

Will Levis, transitioning from college football at Penn State and Kentucky to the Titans in the 2023 NFL Draft, shared a leading moment with Duddy during the draft. As Levis slipped out of the first round, Duddy’s reaction, particularly her facial expression, went viral. Even the fans did not like it on social media.

Since then, the former couple has garnered increased attention. Will Levis secured a sponsorship deal with Hellmann’s Mayonnaise, while Duddy inked a deal with Burger King. Interestingly, Duddy relocated to Nashville just weeks before reportedly ending her relationship with Will Levis.

Levis also shared insights into Duddy’s potential career paths. “She’s going to do the whole influencer thing, slide by with that, and then get into nursing school and see where that goes. Her followers doubled on draft night. And I was like, ‘I need a cut of this.’” per New York Post.

Fans, reminiscing about Duddy’s viral expression during the draft, playfully suggest she should have stuck with Levis after his first-round setback. Despite the breakup, both individuals saw their social media profiles skyrocket after the draft’s first night.