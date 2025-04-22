Emmanuel Acho Names 2 Draft Prospects the Dallas Cowboys Should Target to Build the NFC’s Best Offensive Group

The Dallas Cowboys will be looking to bounce back from their first losing season in 2024 (7-10) since 2020. With the team once again sitting out the free agent frenzy this year, the first step in their return to relevance will come in the 2025 NFL Draft. They hold the No. 12 pick, but they could take several possible directions with that selection.

The Cowboys indeed have plenty of holes to fill — their needs are numerous. But based on the wave of reports and mock drafts surrounding the team’s draft strategy in recent weeks, it appears they’re targeting another skill position player to boost an offense that ranked 21st in points scored last year. Never mind their 31st-ranked scoring defense (per Pro Football Reference).

One of the voices pushing for Dallas to add to Dak Prescott‘s weapons cache is Emmanuel Acho. The FS1 pundit believes that if the Cowboys play their cards right in the first two rounds, they could escape with two instant impact players at RB and WR: Texas’ Matthew Golden and Ohio State’s Quinshon Judkins.

“If the Cowboys can leave the first two rounds with Matthew Golden from Texas and Quinshon Judkins from Ohio State, their offense is set for the 2025 season,” said the analyst.

“If they get Quinshon, if they get Golden plus CeeDee Lamb I think that Cowboys offense immediately vaults back into one of the top offensive skill groups in all of the NFC,” Acho added.

Matthew Golden impressed with his 4.29-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine this year. It was the second-fastest time in the class (first among receivers) and helped vault him up draft boards, much like Xavier Worthy’s record-breaking run did for him last year. Coincidentally, both wideouts hail from Texas.

Golden would pair well with Lamb on the outside. As Acho pointed out, Golden’s presence out wide would keep defensive backs locked in on him and his speed. That would leave CeeDee Lamb free to wreak havoc in the middle of the field against overmatched safeties and linebackers.

Quinshon Judkins, meanwhile, would give Dallas a bona fide workhorse RB1 again. He scored 14+ touchdowns in each of his final three years of college ball. He’s a grinder who can also hit home runs, and with Miles Sanders and Javonte Williams providing cover, the Cowboys should once again have a proper running game.

It would be quite a coup for the Cowboys to land two exciting offensive weapons. However, considering how bad their defense was last year, they’d be wise to use one of their top two picks on a cornerback to pair with Trevon Diggs. Even a pass rusher to replace DeMarcus Lawrence and line up alongside All-World talent Micah Parsons would be a great move.