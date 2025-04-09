Chris Simms Says Shedeur Sanders “Does Not Have Elite Traits,” but He’s Still Better Than Kenny Pickett

Shedeur Sanders has been taking a lot of flak from critics lately. A prospect, once considered a top-five pick in the upcoming draft, has now become an unpredictable case. Now, the quarterback-needy Pittsburgh Steelers, who are holding pick 21, feel like they’re in the running for Shedeur’s services. They’ve even invited the prospect to their facility this Thursday, according to reports.

However, Mike Florio is throwing cautions to the Steelers, reminding them they made a similar mistake by drafting an over-hyped quarterback around the same pick range just three seasons ago. He’s, of course, referring to Kenny Pickett.

Florio’s co-host, Chris Simms, echoed a similar sentiment in his recent scouting report on the Colorado star. He stated that Shedeur “does not have elite traits” needed to succeed as a top-tier quarterback in the NFL. Simms reiterated his stance once again on the Pro Football Talk podcast — quite the déjà vu from 2022.

Analysts at the time labeled Pickett as a good quarterback who lacked elite traits. Florio also recalled that almost everyone loved Pickett (not Simms, though) because they believed it would be a seamless transition from Ben Roethlisberger to the Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback. After all, the college and the Steelers share the same stadium. But Pickett ultimately turned out to be a disaster at the next level.

That said, Simms still assured his co-host that he believes Shedeur will be 100 times better than Pickett.

“Now let me be perfectly clear here,” Simms told Florio. “I would take Shedeur Sanders over Kenny Pickett any day of the week, and twice on Sunday. You know, I didn’t love Kenny Pickett when he came out. I didn’t see it. I thought he was a second or third-round quarterback. Shedeur Sanders, I think, is no question better than him.”

It was good of Simms to clarify his previous remarks. He didn’t appear to intend for his analysis of Shedeur to be viewed in the same light as how Pickett was perceived. Simms even took his analysis a step further to show his support for the 23-year-old prospect.

“I do think Shedeur Sanders, even though I said he has no elite trait, his arm is better than advertised. I don’t hear too many people talk about it,” he continued.

As mentioned, all of the pre-draft buzz surrounding Shedeur has made Pittsburgh emerge as a leading candidate to select him at 21. The only other team that appears to be seriously investing in his services is the New Orleans Saints at 9. Given their QB situation, it would be tough for them to pass on Shedeur. That’s why former Steeler Ryan Clark believes his old team should trade up to get him.

“Sell the farm, sell Mel Blount’s farm and his ranch. Sell his horses, and let’s go get Shedeur Sanders,” Clark pleaded.

It would be risky for the Steelers to wait for Shedeur to fall to them at 21. Trading up would most likely be the way they acquire him. It would be an interesting partnership. Sure, Pittsburgh is quarterback-needy, but they’re also tied to Aaron Rodgers and seem close to signing the veteran QB.

Would Rodgers be open to having a highly touted quarterback prospect nipping at his heels? Or does he want to ride off into the sunset with his four MVPs and call it good? That’s probably why he’s waited so long to make a decision. Furthermore, there’s no guarantee that with Rodgers at the helm, the Steelers would be Super Bowl contenders. There’s a lot for him to consider.