“Sad Day For the Entire NFL”: Fans Get Emotional As Vikings Players Tear Up After Learning About Kirk Cousins’ Injury Status

The Minnesota Vikings finally managed to break the bad omen, clinching two back-to-back victories, but have ended up losing their much-loved quarterback Kirk Cousins along the way to a season-ending injury. What made this news even more upsetting was when his teammates teared up after learning about his injury status.

In a recent tweet made by ML Football, it was reported that the Vikes locker room grew tense and emotional after learning about the fact that Kirk Cousins had sustained a season-ending injury by tearing up his Achilles.

Vikings’ Emotional Response to Kirk Cousins Getting Sidelined

The star quarterback for the Vikings sustained this injury during their recent matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Consequently, HC Kevin O’Connell has expressed his concern about his star QB’s injury, as they await confirmation via an MRI. With this development, the emotional impact of Cousins’ departure was extremely palpable in the locker room, as his teammates were visibly affected.

This reaction is a testament to the immense respect and affection they hold for their four-time Pro Bowler QB. After all, Cousins himself is proof of it, as he was seen clapping for his teammates while he was being carted off the field. In a video posted by ML Football on X (formerly Twitter), Cousins was seen cheering on for his fellow mates even when he was in excruciating pain.

Much like Cousins’ teammates, the fans are also overwhelmed by this injury news. One of the fans wrote in the comments, “Sad day for the entire NFL.. 😢🙏🏼”

However, some couldn’t help but find some fun in the situation as they compared it to Aaron Rodgers, asking the team to call him as a replacement.

The extent of Kirk’s injury is feared to be among the worst in NFL history, leaving the Vikings deeply worried about the possibility of a premature ending of Cousins’ season.

What Happened to Cousins in the First Place?

Kirk’s season is in jeopardy after he suffered a potential Achilles injury during their bout against the Green Bay Packers. He was carted off the field and is expected to undergo an MRI to confirm the extent of the injury.

Before the injury, he had thrown for 274 yards and two touchdowns, leading the Vikings to a 24-10 lead. If it’s as serious as suspected, he will have to remain sidelined for the remainder of the season. According to an article by the NBC News, HC Kevin O’Connell said,

“I do know that it is going to have to be an injury that makes him not capable physically of playing because if it has anything to do with pain tolerance or a choice to go out on the football field, Kirk Cousins is going to be out on the field. We will figure out the severity of it and let you guys know what my fear is right now of the injury,” followed by, “When we confirm that as an organization, we will try to move forward in the short term, knowing that I’m not sure anybody in this league overall was playing as well as Kirk at the position this year.”

If the news is confirmed, the Vikes might face challenges in maintaining Kirk Cousins’ production with their current backup quarterbacks. They presently have 5th-year BYU rookie Jaren Hall, veteran Nick Mullens on injured reserve, and Sean Mannion on the practice squad.