Christian McCaffrey’s Wife Olivia Culpo Doesn’t Stay Quiet As Influencer Criticizes Her Wedding Day Makeup

Olivia Culpo used her Miss Universe charm on her wedding with Christian McCaffrey by choosing to go minimal on her makeup and modest in her choice of dress. While her Dolce & Gabbana gown has already been a topic of criticism by fashion influencer Kennedy Bingham, the displeasure hasn’t worn off yet. Olivia Culpo has again become the topic of discussion.

At her wedding, Culpo opted for a less-is-more approach with her makeup, choosing not to wear mascara, eyebrow pencil, or lip liner. However, influencer Jessica Weslie Arena took issue with this, posting a TikTok video and openly criticizing Culpo’s minimal makeup look. Arena captioned the video,

“Olivia Culpo Vogue wedding article saying she’s not wearing mascara, no eyebrow pencil, and no lip liner gives me pick me vibes.”

In the video, Arena elaborated,

“We know Olivia Culpo has a lash lift … so obviously she’s not gonna be wearing mascara. And if you look at her lips, there is something on her lips. Either a lip blush or lipstick. Maybe [the eyebrow] is for real,” she said adding, “But obviously Olivia Culpo did something in order to not wear mascara, in order to not wear lip liner.”

Olivia Culpo Shoots Back at Social Media Influencer who Took Issue with her Wedding Makeup Watch the video here- https://t.co/u3nXI3Pe50 — AnushreeGuptaOfficial (@Anushree_Gupta_) July 5, 2024

Olivia Culpo clearly remained unfazed by the criticism. Responding in the comments section, Culpo wrote,

“It was an interview….. they asked me what my makeup was………………………..”

Former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo Replies Back to Social Media Influencer for Criticism of her Wedding Makeup Look pic.twitter.com/9CAd9W1oVC — AnushreeGuptaOfficial (@Anushree_Gupta_) July 5, 2024

This isn’t the first time Culpo has defended her wedding choices. Her wedding dress became a matter of criticism for another influencer and her husband Christian McCaffrey came to her defense. Despite the negative comments, Culpo continues to stand by her wedding day decisions. However, that’s not what influencer Kennedy Bingham thought of her look.

Olivia Culpo’s Wedding Look Became a Matter of Discussion

Olivia Culpo opted for minimal makeup and a modest dress, linking it to the sanctity of marriage. While her Dolce & Gabbana gown has already faced criticism from fashion influencer Kennedy Bingham, Culpo’s wedding day look continues to stir discussions online.

Fashion influencer Kennedy Bingham, who is popularly called the Gown Eyed Girl of social media didn’t have a positive outlook on Culpo’s wedding dress. Bingham described the long-sleeved ball gown as “modest” and expressed her dislike for it, stating,

“I’ve been a bridal creator for four years now, and I have never said this before, but I do not like this wedding dress.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kennedy Bingham (@gowneyedgirl)

The critics clearly struck a nerve with Christian McCaffrey, who fired back in the comments. Olivia Culpo also responded to Bingham’s comments on TikTok, calling her a “bizarre human.” Despite the backlash from influencers, many fans rallied behind McCaffrey and Culpo. They appreciated McCaffrey for defending his wife. As she withstood more criticism on her makeup from the IG influencer, fans couldn’t take it anymore either.

While it is not new for icons like Olivia Culpo to face social media scrutiny, the united front presented by Christian McCaffrey and his wife stole the show. Moreover, their special day was up to their liking which no matter what has managed to melt fan hearts more than ever.