mobile app bar

Christian McCaffrey’s Wife Olivia Culpo Doesn’t Stay Quiet As Influencer Criticizes Her Wedding Day Makeup

Anushree Gupta
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
"You Are Our Only Hope Against Taylor Swift": Christian McCaffrey & Olivia Culpo Sharing Passionate Kisses After Title Win Delights NFL Fans

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey
Picture Credits: Olivia Culpo’s Instagram @oliviaculpo

Olivia Culpo used her Miss Universe charm on her wedding with Christian McCaffrey by choosing to go minimal on her makeup and modest in her choice of dress. While her Dolce & Gabbana gown has already been a topic of criticism by fashion influencer Kennedy Bingham, the displeasure hasn’t worn off yet. Olivia Culpo has again become the topic of discussion.

At her wedding, Culpo opted for a less-is-more approach with her makeup, choosing not to wear mascara, eyebrow pencil, or lip liner. However, influencer Jessica Weslie Arena took issue with this, posting a TikTok video and openly criticizing Culpo’s minimal makeup look. Arena captioned the video,

“Olivia Culpo Vogue wedding article saying she’s not wearing mascara, no eyebrow pencil, and no lip liner gives me pick me vibes.”

In the video, Arena elaborated,

“We know Olivia Culpo has a lash lift … so obviously she’s not gonna be wearing mascara. And if you look at her lips, there is something on her lips. Either a lip blush or lipstick. Maybe [the eyebrow] is for real,” she said adding, “But obviously Olivia Culpo did something in order to not wear mascara, in order to not wear lip liner.”

Olivia Culpo clearly remained unfazed by the criticism. Responding in the comments section, Culpo wrote,

“It was an interview….. they asked me what my makeup was………………………..”

This isn’t the first time Culpo has defended her wedding choices. Her wedding dress became a matter of criticism for another influencer and her husband Christian McCaffrey came to her defense. Despite the negative comments, Culpo continues to stand by her wedding day decisions. However, that’s not what influencer Kennedy Bingham thought of her look.

Olivia Culpo’s Wedding Look Became a Matter of Discussion

Olivia Culpo opted for minimal makeup and a modest dress, linking it to the sanctity of marriage. While her Dolce & Gabbana gown has already faced criticism from fashion influencer Kennedy Bingham, Culpo’s wedding day look continues to stir discussions online.

Fashion influencer Kennedy Bingham, who is popularly called the Gown Eyed Girl of social media didn’t have a positive outlook on Culpo’s wedding dress. Bingham described the long-sleeved ball gown as “modest” and expressed her dislike for it, stating,

“I’ve been a bridal creator for four years now, and I have never said this before, but I do not like this wedding dress.”

The critics clearly struck a nerve with Christian McCaffrey, who fired back in the comments. Olivia Culpo also responded to Bingham’s comments on TikTok, calling her a “bizarre human.” Despite the backlash from influencers, many fans rallied behind McCaffrey and Culpo. They appreciated McCaffrey for defending his wife. As she withstood more criticism on her makeup from the IG influencer, fans couldn’t take it anymore either.

While it is not new for icons like Olivia Culpo to face social media scrutiny, the united front presented by Christian McCaffrey and his wife stole the show. Moreover, their special day was up to their liking which no matter what has managed to melt fan hearts more than ever.

Post Edited By:Sauvik Banerjee

About the author

Anushree Gupta

Anushree Gupta

x-iconfacebook-icon

Anushree Gupta is a Content Writer at The Sports Rush. She has immersed herself in the world of the NFL for over a year. An architect by profession, her love for football led to the transition to sports journalism. Formerly a freelancer, she lent her writing talent to various sports including golf, basketball, and baseball. In 2023, she became a part of the Sportsrush NFL Content team, channeling her passion into covering NFL news. She has now authored over 900 articles and built a close connection with the sport. She is a Philly fan with one exception on her list, Tom Brady! Make sure to follow!

Read more from Anushree Gupta

Share this article

Don’t miss these