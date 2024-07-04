“What An Evil Thing To Post Online”: Christian McCaffrey Fires Back At Influencer For Her Views On Olivia Culpo’s Wedding Dress

Christian McCaffrey’s wedding was one big celebration as Olivia Culpo walked down the church aisle in Watch Hill, Rhode Island for the 49ers running back. While friends, family, and fans celebrated the couple’s special day wholeheartedly, the couple was left embittered by an influencer’s harsh criticism of Culpo’s wedding look. Though this has become quite common in the era of social media, Culpo’s newlywed husband didn’t let it slide without a reaction.

Advertisement

Fashion influencer Kennedy Bingham, known as Gown Eyed Girl, critiqued Olivia Culpo’s Dolce & Gabbana long-sleeved ball gown in a video posted to social media. Bingham described the gown as “modest” and expressed her dislike for it, saying,

“I’ve been a bridal creator for four years now, and I have never said this before, but I do not like this wedding dress.”

Further on, she felt the dress lacked personality and even captioned her video with,

“From Miss Universe to Miss Pick Me, Olivia Culpo is earning her crown.”

The critique clearly unsettled Christian McCaffrey and he chose to respond in the comments of the Instagram reel, calling the post “evil.” He wrote,

“What an evil thing to post online. I hope you can find joy and peace in the world, the way my beautiful wife does.”

#fanreactions

Christian McCaffrey Fires Back At Influencer For Her Views On Olivia Culpo’s Wedding Dress pic.twitter.com/0ygR5aAeqU — AnushreeGuptaOfficial (@Anushree_Gupta_) July 4, 2024

Olivia Culpo, also responded in the comments on TikTok, calling Bingham a “bizarre human.” It is obvious that the new Mr. and Mrs. McCaffrey didn’t like the unsolicited views of the influencer. In fact, every piece of the wedding was surely personal to the couple, who look forward to starting their married journey together.

Fans Side with Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo Against IG Influencer’s Criticism

Kennedy Bingham’s issue with the dress seemed centered on Culpo’s desire for a gown that did not “exude s*x in any way, shape, or form,” as Culpo mentioned in an interview with Vogue. Bingham argued that what a bride wears on her wedding day has little to do with the longevity of the marriage and criticized the focus on modesty, arguing that the former Mr. Universe wants to push a faltered message with her words about the wedding dress.

Kennedy Bingham also found it odd that Christian McCaffrey considered Olivia Culpo as the most beautiful bride when her attire was “timeless, covered, and elegant.” This was especially shocking for the influencer who pointed out that Culpo’s everyday wardrobe is not typically modest and just the opposite of her wedding look. She questioned,

“Why is he thinking you’re the most beautiful when you’re covered? That’s such an odd thing.”

Meanwhile, the reaction to Bingham’s criticism and McCaffrey’s defense was mixed, with many fans picking sides with the couple. They appreciated Christian McCaffrey’s protective stance and Olivia Culpo’s elegance, to say the least. Look at a few reactions here-

#fanreactions

Christian McCaffrey Fires Back At Influencer For Her Views On Olivia Culpo’s Wedding Dress pic.twitter.com/0ygR5aAeqU — AnushreeGuptaOfficial (@Anushree_Gupta_) July 4, 2024

Despite the controversy, McCaffrey and Culpo seemed united, celebrating their love and commitment beyond the opinions of online critics. For fans and followers, who are ecstatic, what matters is seeing the two love birds together and already fighting together against the world.