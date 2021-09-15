“The best tight end in the world is Travis Kelce”: Charles Barkley voices his opinion on the Peyton and Eli Manning MNF broadcast

NBA legend Charles Barkley said Chiefs TE Travis Kelce was the best in the game on the Raiders v/s Ravens MNF broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning.

Peyton and Eli Manning make one of the, if not the best football commentary teams, hands-down. They commentate on the Monday Night Football games on ESPN, in the most fun way possible. Two of the funniest personalities in the league, they have instantly become must-see TV.

They also had stars like Charles Barkley and Russell Wilson as guests on the broadcast, and the comedy was off the charts. Charles Barkley, especially, had great chemistry with the Manning brothers. He was dropping hot takes here and there, including his opinion on who the best TE in the game is.

Charles Barkley is on ESPN2’s MNF broadcast and he’s wearing a Carl Nassib jersey ❤️🏳️‍🌈@outsports pic.twitter.com/Va6K98UVuf — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 14, 2021

Read also: “They thought I was going to egg his house”: When Peyton Manning cussed out a referee and the NFL was afraid to let him apologize.

Who all are in contention for the “best TE in the world” title?

There are many great tight ends in the NFL. Being a receiving threat, as well as keeping defenses mindful of your blocking ability, is a hard thing to accomplish, and there are not many players in the league that can be classified as elite TEs.

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle have been going back-and-forth for the title of best TE in the league for a few years now. But the race does not end there. We also have Las Vegas Raiders TE Darren Waller, an up-and-coming star TE. Tampa Bay Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski, who held the title for the better part of the last decade, is still going strong and is also in contention for the top spot.

Charles Barkley believes Kelce is the undisputed best TE in the league

Travis Kelce was also a guest on the Manning brothers’ MNF broadcast. He also had some great moments. Talking about how he always pays attention to upcoming match-ups, he could not recall who the Chiefs played this upcoming week (it’s the Ravens).

Charles Barkley made it clear who he believed was the best TE in the league. It might not be considered a hot take anymore after all the Chiefs have accomplished, but he said that Travis Kelce was the best in the world at what he does.

“The best tight end in the world is Travis Kelce.” – Charles Barkley spitting facts on the Peyton and Eli MNF broadcast — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) September 14, 2021

Kelce is excellent. One of the best pass-catching TEs in the league, he was voted a top-5 player in the league by his peers. But we also should not forget the others in this excellent class of tight ends we have in the NFL. The top spot might currently belong to Kelce, but there are many vying for the crown, and they won’t stop at anything.

Read also: “No place for slow Larry Bird in the NFL”: Charles Barkley hilariously roasts Celtics Legend on Peyton and Eli Manning’s ‘Manningcast’.