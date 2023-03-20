CJ Gardner Johnson, Who Just Signed an $8 Million Deal With Lions, Was Once Accused of Spitting on His Opponent Mid-Game

Philadelphia Eagles CJ Gardner-Johnson is escorted , as fans attend a pep rally for their Super Bowl team, held at the Oxford Valley Mall, in Middletown, on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023 Cot Eagles At Mall 04

The atmosphere of an NFL regular season game is quite a heated one. Sometimes players often engage in brawls by venting out frustration against their opponents. A similar incident happened with the American football Safety CJ Gardner Johnson during his second season in the league. He was accused of spitting in the middle of the game, eventually sparking a new debate on social media.

It was the time when Gardner-Johnson was fresh into the league and played secondary for the New Orleans Saints. His team was playing against the Chicago Bears in a regular season match-up of 2020. An instant fight broke out in the third quarter of the game between the Bears WR Javon Wims and Gardner, prompting a huge drama for several weeks.

Did CJ Gardner Johnson spit on his opponent?

The situation was quite complicated to judge as the management conducted a thorough investigation. The Saints had an overtime win against Chicago, with this controversial incident becoming the highlight. In the third-quarter drive, Javon Wims rushed from the sidelines hastily and sucker-punched Gardner-Johnson with full force.

The brawl eventually escalated to their teammates, and referees had to interfere to separate both the players. After Wims got ejected from the game, he was asked to justify his on-field actions. That’s when he accused Garnder of spitting on him while ripping out his mouthpiece.

This news instantly circulated like wildfire on social media, with fans seeking comment from the Saints management. “It ain’t got nothing to do with me. If he’s acting out, that’s on him,” Gardner-Johnson told reporters, via Reuters.

“It wasn’t no incident. … It’s a lot of he said, he said. Ain’t nothing happened. Nobody got spit on.” he added. Even after the cameras were checked, the authorities couldn’t find a viable inference to the entire situation.

Gardner-Johnson secured a new deal

The fifth-year American Football safety has found a new home in Detroit after the Lions offered him a one-year $8 million deal. The contract ensures $6.5 million guaranteed and other incentives based on his performance. Looking at the current scenario, the Lions pulled out a great steal by acquiring an athlete of Gardner’s caliber.

Last season, the Florida product had a productive campaign with the Eagles. His team made a Super Bowl appearance, and Gardner had played a pivotal role in achieving that feat. He led the NFL in terms of interceptions, and a similar kind of result is expected in the coming days when he enters the gridiron in 2023.