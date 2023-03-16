“Era or Error”: Ezekiel Elliot’s Release Attracts Mixed Reactions From NFL Fans

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliot walks to the huddle in the game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Vikings defeated the Cowboys 28-24. Nfl Dallas Cowboys Minnesota Vikings

After a seven-year stint in Dallas, the Cowboys have finally decided to release their long-time Running Back, Ezekiel Elliot on Wednesday. Despite Jerry Jones’ assurance to keep Zeke intact, this news came as a surprise for several Cowboys fans.

The Billionaire owner released a detailed statement on his release and penned a long note expressing his gratitude for the services Elliot rendered in the past couple of years. Certainly not great news to hear, the netizens dropped a mixed array of reactions on social media.

End of an era: The #Cowboys have informed former NFL rushing champ Ezekiel Elliott that they are releasing him, per me and @TomPelissero. He’ll be designated as a post-June 1 release to create cap space. pic.twitter.com/QKZhkny76i — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2023

Elliot’s release was a need of the hour because the Cowboys were struggling to adjust their cap space moving ahead. The veteran’s release gives them a leg space of $10.9 million as a post-June 1 cut. He had a cap hit of $16.7 million in 2023, but with this decision, Elliot will have an opportunity to experience free agency for the first time in his career.

NFL world reacts to the veteran’s release

Over the years, Zeke has proved to be a valuable asset for the team. It was this last year when the franchise found a hidden gem in his backup Tony Pollard who blazed across the field.

Moreover, the six-year deal that was offered to Zeke in 2019 staggered the mobility of the Cowboys to look for new options. Hence a viable decision was necessary to move forward and establish more space in cap management. Anyways fans had a mixed reaction to this news.

Maybe an error*. 🤷‍♂️ — Redskins Strong (@Sikafoos) March 15, 2023

Ty Zeke. You will always be loved by #CowboysNation — Eric Atencio (@EricAtencio) March 15, 2023

Era? Dude was good for 2 years and has had the worst contract in the league the last 2 years — Lance Loading, again 🙁 (@Treyszn49) March 15, 2023

I miss rookie year zeke — Jacob Lintner (@lintnermedia) March 15, 2023

Greatest runningback in Cowboys history — 🦌🧀 (@grimmiitch) March 15, 2023

He can still get you 900-1100 yards per year…Someone will pick him up…To be fair I don’t know about his bad contract…but he can still play and plenty of teams don’t have an RB or 2nd option back — Jo daman (@jo_daman) March 16, 2023

Even though the management has succeeded in making short-term cap adjustments, the Running Back room of the Cowboys looks fragile. They slapped Tony Pollard with a franchise tag this year, failing to pan out a suitable deal. Meanwhile, Elliot’s departure might prove costly if Pollard fails to meet the expectations and the team doesn’t find a replacement to fill Zeke’s shoes.

Ezekiel Elliot entered the NFL arena with a bang

The Ohio product was selected as the fourth overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft. In his rookie season, the three-time Pro Bowler showcased great agility recording 1,631 rushing yards with 15 touchdowns. He led the team to an NFC East title and a No 1 spot in the conference tally.

Similarly, he stunned the NFL world two years later, amassing 1,434 rushing yards, and bagged multiple All-Pro selections with a 2016 PFWA Rookie of the Year award. Now it’s time for him to move on and find a new home. Apparently, the veteran is expected to attract lucrative deals from several teams. As this is a developing story, readers can stay tuned for more updates.

