“Boy Sit Down”: Deebo Samuel & CJ Gardner-Johnson’s Heated Exchange on Social Media Adds a ‘Lion-Sized’ Twist to the 49ers-Browns Rivalry

Sep 17, 2023; Inglewood, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) warms up prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The rivalry between the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco took an unexpected turn following their Week 6 matchup. A remarkable win by the Browns led to fiery on-field confrontations, captured in a viral video. With 21 meetings in their history, the Browns secured victory 13 times, while the 49ers clinched 8 wins.

The brawl between the Browns and 49ers was all over social media. Detroit Lions’ CJ Gardner ignited the feud by locking horns with Deebo Samuel on X, sparking a fiery online confrontation. Gardner took shots at the 49ers’ wide receiver through the video in which Samuel was a central figure.

Deebo Samuel Shuts CJ Gardner Johnson Down

A fiery exchange unfolded between NFL Stars Deebo Samuel and CJ Gardner. Samuel, known for his dynamic play, found himself at odds with the Lion’s safety. The spat began when Gardner called out Samuel for seeking protection from offensive lineman Trent Williams after their on-field scuffle went viral.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/CGJXXIII/status/1713694651385798876?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Samuel didn’t hold back, sharing a video of Gardner getting punched during his time with the New Orleans Saints. Their Twitter feud continued, with CJ keeping the fire alive, challenging Samuel both on and off the field.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/19problemz/status/1713756646474949005?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Notably, Gardner’s season-ending injury and team transitions added an intriguing layer to this ongoing NFL drama.

The clash between the Browns and the 49ers didn’t require a kickoff before things turned physical. As both teams approached the field at Cleveland Browns stadium, a scuffle erupted on the sidelines among players. Coaches and other team personnel swiftly intervened, diffusing the situation. Take a closer look at the scuffle involving OT Trent Williams:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/OurSf49ers/status/1713597246808486004?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Delving into the historic rivalry between the 49ers and Browns

The historic rivalry between the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers has roots tracing back to 1946 when the AAFC Championship marked the beginning of their fierce competition. The Browns, led by head coach Paul Brown, held a distinct advantage, securing talented players from various sources.

In contrast, the 49ers, under the Morabito brothers, showcased their financial prowess. The 1946 season saw both teams excel, with the Browns’ Otto Graham and the 49ers’ Frankie Albert emerging as star quarterbacks.

Although Sab Fransisco bested Cleveland in their inaugural match, the two teams would slpit their regular-season games that year, with a standout game in Week 8. This rivalry’s intensity persisted throughout AAFC’s existence.